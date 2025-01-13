AstraZeneca - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Scientists, through KellyOCG
2025-01-13
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
Are you ready to make an impact on the future of medicine? KellyOCG, a global talent solutions provider, is seeking two Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Scientists on behalf of our partner, AstraZeneca. These 12-month contract roles are based onsite in Gothenburg, Sweden, where you will be completely integrated with the AstraZeneca team, reporting directly to the onsite manager.
In these positions, you will contribute to the production and development of investigational drug products within a GMP-regulated environment, supporting clinical studies. You will also be involved in process improvements and documentation activities, helping advance new technologies in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
What You Will Do:
Conduct hands-on manufacturing processes in a GMP environment, following detailed batch records and utilizing material management systems.
Collaborate with AstraZeneca's teams to ensure timely production of drug products.
Support regulatory compliance activities, including documentation, deviation investigations, and change control processes.
Assist in the preparation and review of manufacturing documentation, such as SOPs and manufacturing batch records.
Drive initiatives to enhance productivity, reduce lead times, and support process innovation.
Ensure compliance with Safety, Health, and Environment (SHE) and GMP standards.
Essential Requirements:
MSc or BSc in pharmacy, engineering, or related field, or significant manufacturing experience within the pharmaceutical industry.
Excellent collaboration, communication, and organizational skills.
A proactive and detail-oriented mindset, with the ability to work in a team-focused environment.
Strong verbal and written communication skills in English.
Interest in learning and operating complex manufacturing equipment.
Desirable Skills:
Prior experience in pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, or supply chain operations.
Familiarity with GMP regulations and associated IT systems.
Why Join Us?
These contract roles offer the chance to work in a dynamic and supportive environment with AstraZeneca, contributing to the development of life-changing medicines. As part of the manufacturing team, you will have opportunities to grow professionally and work with innovative technologies that shape the future of healthcare. While initially a contract, there are good possibilities for extension or a transition to a full time position.
Contract Details:
Duration: 12 months with the possibility of extension.
Location: Onsite at AstraZeneca, Gothenburg, Sweden.
Application Details:
The final application deadline is January 23rd. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible however, as we will review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis.
