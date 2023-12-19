Assurance, Data and Reporting Manager
Are you interested in working in a truly international setting where you interact with many parts of our diverse business while solving interesting challenges? We're now looking for a creative Assurance, Data and Reporting Manager to join us. We welcome you to a rewarding and exciting job with passionate colleagues and great opportunities for development!
Your mission
In this position, you're responsible for determining and driving our Compliance second line assurance strategy to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Compliance programs for ABC, Competition Law, Data Privacy and Trade & Third Party Management. You produce written reports for the Board and other senior management which involve analyzing data gained from the assurance of our programs. Collecting data and selecting appropriate tools for assurance, managing and monitoring compliance activities, as well as identifying and mitigating compliance risks is also part of your job.
The location for this position is flexible, but it's preferred that you're located at our headquarters at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, and some international travel is part of your job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in a relevant field and extensive experience in an assurance or data analytics role - preferably within a multi-nation organization. You have experience of quality data-led reporting, implementing assurance strategies and supporting tools, as well as knowledge of practices that support compliance programs. It's essential to have organizational- and project management skills, along with expertise in assurance practices and advanced data analysis. You must also be capable of writing reports for Board-level people and other senior management. Since we operate in a global environment, you're able to communicate fluently in English, and preferably Swedish.
With your analytical and problem-solving mindset, you bring creativity into finding solutions. You're attentive to details and have the motivation to work independently and take ownership of your responsibilities. You enjoy collaborating with others and with your excellent spoken and written communication skills, you're able to build strong relationships based on trust.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Application
Send your application no later than January 14, 2024. Job ID: R0060827.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Joanne Morgan, recruiting manager, joanne.morgan@sandvik.com
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to the Christmas holidays, it may be difficult to reach us and we respectfully ask you to wait to contact us until after these days off.
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
