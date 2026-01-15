Assortment Manager
2026-01-15
Job Description
Are you a fashion-driven assortment leader who loves leading creative teams and shaping strong, relevant collections and products for a young, expressive and culture-aware target group?
As Assortment Manager, you will lead our Assortment team - the creative specialists behind the collections for Weekday, Monki and Cheap Monday. Working closely with designers, product developers, planners and pattern makers, you will set clear direction and create the conditions for creativity to thrive.
You bring a strategic mindset and a strong passion for driving sales and profitability through compelling, sell-through-focused collections.
Your Responsibilities:
What you will do:
Define, drive and implement short- and long-term assortment strategies and collection direction in line with brand goals, creative vision and commercial targets, together with Design Lead and Business Controller.
Lead, coach and support a highly creative assortment team, enabling designers, product developers, planners and pattern makers to perform at their best, while staying closely connected to sales performance and commercial outcomes.
Take overall responsibility for driving sales and profitable growth through the assortment across all channels.
Continuously analyse sales performance, target group behaviour, trends and market development to identify opportunities and risks, and act quickly and adaptively.
Set direction and priorities that balance creative ambition with commercial impact, ensuring collections are both inspiring and sell through focused.
Drive development of ways of working and lead change initiatives to improve collaboration and efficiency.
Work both strategically and hands-on with Production and Customer Experience and Production teams to maximise the performance and impact of the collections across all channels.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will lead and work closely with the Assortment team - our creative specialists responsible for shaping and balancing the collections. In your role, you will collaborate internally with other Assortment Managers, Assortment controller, design lead, CX & PO, ensuring that creative direction, commercial priorities and target group insights come together across multiple collections.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A few years' experience leading assortment or buying teams, as an Assortment Manager, Buying Manager, Section Head or similar role.
Solid experience working with multiple collections over time, from planning to sales follow up.
Strong background within fashion retail, preferably connected to a young, trend driven target group.
Proven ability to drive sales through strong assortment and commercial decision making.
Strong communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
And people who are...
Passionate about fashion, brand expression and working close to creative teams.
Commercially driven with strong salesmanship and fashion intelligence.
Supportive, confident leaders who can guide creative talent in a fast-paced environment.
Adaptive, decisive and comfortable leading when priorities and conditions change.
Proactive and motivated to turn ideas and insights into collections that perform.
Additional Information
This is a full time permanent contract based at our Head Office in Södermalm Stockholm
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 23/1. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
We value collaboration and believe that great ideas thrive when we work closely together. Therefore, this role is primarily office-based, with four days per week at the office to foster teamwork and engagement. One day per week, you'll have the flexibility to work remotely.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
Weekday is where culture moves fast and expression runs deep. Your everyday remix wrapped in denim. Too much, not enough, perfect. A wardrobe of contrasts: Effortless basics, monochrome shades, and edgy cuts. The signature jeans that go with everything-and express it all. More than fashion - it's a moment, a mood, culture in motion. Every version, all at once.
Monki is a state of mind, wearing the moods all the time. From hot basics to It-dresses and skirts, wild prints to match whatever feels right. It's about the energy, the fierce force that's always on point and ever-present. It's being curious -imagining it, making it real, because style is never just one thing. Learn more about Weekday here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, Weekday-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 4000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
STOCKHOLM
