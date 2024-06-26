Associate senior lecturer in Mechanical Engineering
We are looking to recruit an associate senior lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, (Swedish: Biträdande universitetslektor) specialised in digitalised product and production development, for a fixed-term position of 4-6 years at the School of Science and Technology.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Mechanical Engineering, with specialization in digitalized production development.
Background
Mechanical Engineering is one of six research units within the School of Science and Technology at Örebro University. The division is very much developing and expanding, and this post offers an exciting opportunity, for the right candidate, to be part of this. Currently, the division has two research teams: "Mechanics and materials" (M&M) and "Digitalized development and operation of sustainable products and production systems" (DPPD) and is responsible for four engineering programmes (three at bachelor and one at master's level). We are looking to recruit a highly motivated associate senior lecturer to join our DPPD team and help further strengthen and develop high-quality education and research within the area of digitalized product and production development. The successful applicant will conduct research within the DPPD team as well as contribute more generally to strengthening efforts to support industrial digitalization, as provided by cooperation within the research group in Mechanical Engineering.
Duties and responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities include research, education, and collaborative work. The appointment as an associate senior lecturer at Örebro University is largely focused on the acquisition of research qualifications, with a smaller proportion of time being geared towards acquiring teaching qualifications. The successful applicant is expected to spend 70% of full time on research and 30% on teaching.
During the period of employment, an associate senior lecturer should develop their autonomy as a researcher and acquire further qualifications in terms of both research and teaching skills, in order to reach the necessary criteria for a position as senior lecturer. An associate senior lecturer is also expected to contribute to the university's development. Such contributions include (and is not necessarily limited to) the development and management of new courses and programs, particularly concerning computer science as needed in the context of mechanical engineering.
Teaching duties may include specialized areas within industrial digitalization, like programming, database management in engineering applications, System-of-Systems development, and production process modelling.
Research duties include the development of models of production processes or system risk and reliability models. This will include coordination of software systems development and data management with analysis of data in engineering applications. Furthermore, knowledge of CAD modelling and associated data base structures, as well as sensor technology as used in mechanical engineering equipment is meritorious.
Qualifications, assessment criteria and promotion to senior lecturer
To see the full advertisement, visit our website: Available positions - Örebro University (oru.se)
Information
This is a fixed-term, full-time position for a period of 4-6 years (the exact length will be decided in connection with appointment). The appointment may be extended, but for no longer than two years, if additional time is needed to fulfill the purpose of the appointment. This may be due to illness, parental leave or other special grounds. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, please contact the head of unit, Dr. Jens Ekengren (+46 19 30 33 25, email: jens.ekengren@oru) or Professor Magnus Löfstrand (+46 19 30 32 83, email: magnus.lofstrand@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust, and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Teaching portfolio (as instructed in Örebro University's guidelines)
• Research portfolio
• Publication list
• Relevant scientific publications (maximum of 10 and in full-text format)
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found at out career site: https://www.oru.se/english/working-at-orebro-university/jobs-and-vacancies/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2024-08-29. We look forward to receiving your application!
After the application deadline, documents can no longer be submitted electronically. If you have scientific publications that cannot be attached electronically to the application, you will, once the external experts have been appointed, receive instructions on how these publications can be submitted.
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
