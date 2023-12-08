Associate Senior Lecturer in Design
2023-12-08
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The department of Social Sciences, Technology and Arts and the research subject Design need to recruit an assistant university lecturer. We are looking for a person who has experience in research in the intersection between sustainable design, renewable energy and eco-systems, as well as the ability to work with inclusive and critical design and co-creation. The applicant should be motivated by contributing to sustainable and ecologically responsible solutions where both people and the environment are integrated in a responsible way. As an employee in the design group, you work in a dynamic group consisting of roughly twenty employees from different nationalities and with many links to both national and international design universities.
Subject description
Design encompasses scientific and artistic approaches to the sustainable design of technology, communication, services, environments and systems based on the challenges and opportunities of the individual and society.
Duties
As an Assistant university lecturer, you will be involved in the university's education, educational development and research, which includes communication of research and research applications. During the period of employment, you are expected to qualify for the position of senior lecturer.
Qualifications
Qualified for an appointment as associate senior lecturer are those who:
• have been awarded a doctoral degree or have equivalent scientific qualifications.
In the first instance, those considered for employment should have completed a doctoral degree no more than five years before the end of the application period. If there are special reasons, the doctoral degree may have been completed earlier. By special reasons means leave due to illness, parental leave, clinical service of trust, or similar circumstances.
Assessment criteria:
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• scientific expertise
• other assessment criteria.
Other assessment criteria (ranked equally):
• documented experience of research projects; contribution to new knowledge or new methods in the field of design
• ability to communicate knowledge by means other than the written text, such as, for example, artistic productions
• experience in application writing, academic dissemination, and project management in close collaboration with various actors
• pedagogical skills and experience in teaching within, for example, sustainable design, critical design, and/or speculative design
• ability to cooperate with the surrounding society
• experience of working with co-design/co-creation with different social groups, including young people, experts and the local community
• ability to teach in both Swedish and English
• experience of international research collaborations or studies
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Period of employment
For this employment, an employment period of four years applies.
Promotion to Senior lecturer
An assistant senior lecturer shall, upon application, be promoted to senior lecturer and a position until further notice. If the applicant is qualified for a position as senior lecturer and in an examination is deemed suitable for such a position, is determined in accordance with the assessment criteria set out below.
In the examination, it is required that the associate senior lecturer has completed higher education pedagogical education corresponding to 7.5 credits or has acquired corresponding knowledge in another way.
During the employment period, the associate senior lecturer must also independently, to a considerable extent and with high quality, contribute to the university's research and demonstrate good pedagogical skills.
Information
Placement: Luleå, Sweden. Starting: to be agreed upon.
For further information about the position, please contact Senior Lecturer and Head of Division Jörgen Normark, +46 (0)920-491480, Jorgen.normark@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter, and copies of relevant verified diplomas. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: December 18, 2023
