Associate Senior Lecturer in Computer Science with focus on formal methods
2025-06-26
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, information designers, network technicians and engineers. We have five research specializations with different research profiles and research schools. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Period of employment/Start date: 2025-09-01 or by agreement.
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 17 July 2025
Campus location: Västerås
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
For information and a detailed description of basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, that apply to a position of an Associate Senior Lecturer, please consult the Appointment Regulations for Mälardalens University https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
Position description
An appointment as Associate Senior Lecturer is a fixed-term career-development position of least four years and at the most six years in accordance with the Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 4, Section 12 a.
The purpose of the appointment is for the teacher to have the opportunity to develop research autonomy and acquire the scholarly and teaching qualifications required for the eligibility requirement for appointment as a Senior Lecturer.
The research area, formal methods for autonomous systems, aims to develop a holistic framework for formal verification of both safety and security of autonomous robots, and their digital twin, as well as automated synthesis of safe controllers by applied combined formal verification and AI techniques. This involves creating advanced techniques of modeling complex autonomous systems that work in unpredictable environments, capturing unpredictability, and developing synthesis and verification techniques based on, e.g., model checking combined with machine learning, to facilitate guaranteeing safety and security of industrial autonomous systems.
The employment will consist of 80% - 90% research and 10%-20% teaching involving autonomous robotic systems within industrial automation, healthcare and transportation domains. The research part will consist of both own research and participation in projects in collaboration with other researchers and Ph.D. students at MDU, in addition to collaboration with external parts (both public and private sector). Supervision of Ph.D. students, master students or bachelor students can be a part of the work tasks, as collaboration in applications for external research funding. One compulsory task is for the BUL holder to secure external funding for himself/herself and 1 Ph.D. student within the time of 4 years, in order to advance to a tenure track senior lecturer position, or else the position terminates after 4 years.
The candidate will be an appreciated member of the NES division, and will contribute with valuable research results and teaching in developing new technologies to guarantee the safety and security of autonomous robotic systems, from design to implementation.
Eligibility requirements
The entry requirements to be appointed as an associate Senior Lecturer is primarily a person who has graduated with a Degree of Doctor or has the equivalent academic competence maximum seven years before the time for application for employment as an Associate Senior Lecturer has expired.
The applicant should have completed ten weeks of higher education teaching and learning education or acquired equivalent knowledge in another way. Anyone who is appointed as an Associate Senior Lecturer but who lacks a higher education teaching and learning education will be offered such an employment within two and a half years. The higher education teaching and learning at Mälardalen University corresponds to ten weeks. In addition to these requirements, we also require that the candidate has a Ph.D. in Computer Science.
Proven expertise in formal methods for verifying safety and security of autonomous systems, and digital twin design, prior or current collaboration with industrial partners, and a track record of excellent publications of which some in top (A/Q1) venues. Fluency in English.
Assessment criteria
Upon promotion to senior lecturer
By the end of the appointment as an Associate Senior Lecturer the applicant has the right to be assessed for appointment to senior lecturer. The appointment to senior lecturer is until further notice.
This advert is abridged. To see the full advert, please go to: https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
Application
The application is to be completed online. Please submit your application by clicking on the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
