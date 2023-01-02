Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist
2023-01-02
Our customer Astra Zeneca in Gothenburg is looking for an Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist!
This is a great opportunity to learn more about pharmaceutical development working with experienced operators. Astra Zeneca needs an Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist working with Early Product Development and Manufacturing.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
AstraZeneca unlocks the power of What Science Can Do. Empowered to explore, AZ work every day towards the ultimate aim - treating, preventing, modifying and even curing complex diseases. Be part of the team where you are empowered to follow the science!
This is a 6 months consulting assignment (with a chance of extension) starting ASAP. Location: Gothenburg.
Your Responsibilities
Practical hands-on work in our Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities with dedicated tasks in close collaboration and to support EPDM Scientist/Senior Scientist e.g. assisting GMP operators with:
* Preparation of process rooms before and after clinical manufacture
* Assembly/disassembly and cleaning of equipment
* Dispensing of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and excipients (inactive pharmaceutical ingredients)
* Bulk packing
* Visual inspection of drug products
* Metal check of drug products
* Check of log books
* Working according to SHE (Safety Health and environment) and GMP standards
The Bigger Picture
Pharmaceutical Sciences is responsible for the design and development of synthetic routes, preclinical and phase I/II formulations, encompassing both small molecules and new modalities such as mRNA and oligonucleotides, across the whole range of AstraZeneca 's therapeutic areas.
The manufacturing unit within Early Product Development and Manufacture (EPDM) in Gothenburg is accountable for manufacture of early investigational medicinal products (oral solutions/suspensions, parenteral solutions, capsules, tablets and inhalers), mainly for clinical Phases I and II studies.
Our Expectations
Preferred experience/requirements
We are looking for flexible staff (temporary position) with good team working skills. You need to be careful with following written procedures and document executed tasks. In addition, you should have an interest in science, technique and manufacturing equipment and practical hands-on work.
You must have completed your studies at upper secondary school level e.g. in natural/technical sciences.
