Associate Researcher
2024-01-10
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them. The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 340 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
The Camuñas-Soler lab stands at the interface of genomics, biophysics, and precision medicine. Our mission is to develop new single-cell technologies and non-invasive molecular diagnostic tools to understand and predict cellular dysfunction in human disease. Our research is highly interdisciplinary in nature and combines approaches from molecular engineering, biophysics, and computational biology.
As a member of the lab, you will be part of an international and dynamic group of experimental and computational biologists within the Wallenberg Center of Molecular and Translational Medicine (WCMTM) and the Institute of Biomedicine at the University of Gothenburg. The lab is located on the Medicinareberget campus, providing close collaboration with clinical partners in Sahlgrenska University Hospital, the largest hospital in Sweden and second largest in Europe. This creates a unique environment to develop new quantitative tools to study human tissue. For more information about the lab and team, visit https://www.gu.se/en/research/joan-camunas-soler-group
This project seeks to develop a new cell-free RNA liquid biopsy test. The research will collaborate with PhD students and postdocs to set up the experimental methods to sequence cell-free RNA from plasma samples obtained from donors with disease and healthy controls. This will require working with RNA extraction of challenging samples, performing qPCR, and preparing libraries for next-generation sequencing. In parallel the researcher will also contribute to projects related to single-cell RNA sequencing and spatial transcriptomics.
Duties
The main task will involve improving several steps in our cell-free RNA pipeline and single-cell RNA sequencing pipelines. The research will collaborate with PhD students and postdocs to improve several steps of these protocols. This will involve organizing samples, preparing workflows, designing and testing variations in the protocols, and troubleshooting. The lab is also developing new methods for single-cell RNA sequencing and spatial transcriptomics, and the researcher is also expected to participate in some of these activities. The researcher will also perform lab management tasks such as keeping a lab inventory, assisting in reagent ordering/stocking, instrument maintenance, lab organization, and training new members of the team in basic molecular biology techniques.
Qualifications
• MsC in a relevant area such as Molecular Biology, Systems Biology, Biochemistry, Cell Biology or related disciplines.
• Highly motivated, proactive and diligent.
• Experience with molecular biology techniques for NGS (DNA/RNA extraction, PCR, qPCR, library prep, tapestation).
• Experience with cell-free RNA extraction and library prep is a plus.
• Experience with single-cell RNAseq or spatial transcriptomics is a plus.
• Meticulous in the lab and ability to keep lab notebooks of experiments and results.
• Ability to work independently and in a team.
• Ability to summarize results and present them in internal and external meetings.
• A major emphasis will be placed in personal compatibility.
• Fluency in English.
Employment
The employment is limited (temporary) for 4 months and full-time with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Dr. Joan Camuñas Soler: joan.camunas@gu.se
Application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button.
Applications must be received by: 2024-01-30
