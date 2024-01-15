Associate Production Engineer
About the job
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Production engineer to join our stellar team in Skellefteå.
The person we are looking for is a team player, highly motivated, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the tangible results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline, a sense of ownership and natural talent to make things happen.
As Production Engineer, you are the main bridge between commissioning phase and production ramp up. You will work closely with the Process Engineers as process team finalize commissioning and prepare the production team to take over the lines. Once the production has started, the Production Engineer is reviewing performance yield of the lines and launch projects to reduce the top losses in both categories.
The Production Engineer is responsible for optimizing the performance of the lines. You will work with a cross functional team. In this role, you will increase your current understanding of the equipment and processes and utilize it to create a path to a zero-loss concept to optimize the line and maintain quality performance.
Key Responsibilites
Review loss data and identify top losses
Deep root cause analysis of top losses
Project launch to eliminate top losses
Documentation review to ensure proper documentation package is available post-commissioning
Collaborate with Process Engineering to create handover requirements
Facilitate a smooth transition between commissioning phase and ramp up/production phase
Required education/experience
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
3+ years of relevant work experience within design and engineering related fields
Familiar with QA trouble shooting tools
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory
Experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry.
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business, problem solving background.
Experience and interest in design and commissioning
Detailed root cause analysis skills
