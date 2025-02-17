Associate Product Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
The BU Wind, Water and Fuels (WWF) is responsible for the marine business of many products and applications such as high-speed separators, fuel supply systems, heat exchangers, filters, ballast water treatment, wind propulsion and tank cleaning, with main sites in Tumba, Monza and Shanghai. We have exciting initiatives and several innovative new product launches coming within new types of fuels and a big focus on sustainability and looking for an Associate Product Manager to lead the innovation journey.
You will be part of the HSS Portfolio & Quality team that is responsible for Portfolio Management of the Fuel, Lube & Pure application High Speed Separators as well as securing the product quality, change management & process improvements. The Product Management function is responsible for defining the current and future customer needs and to translate these needs into a short- and long-term product development strategy leading into innovative solutions providing unique customer values.
You will be responsible for the product & portfolio management, ensuring quality, competitiveness, compliance, and life cycle of existing product ranges as well as gathering market and customer insights. You will work closely with the product and portfolio managers in the team and cross functionally with your colleagues in different functions to support securing the long-term development of the high-speed separation business in the Marine segment.
This position is based in Tumba, Sweden until Spring 2025, from then onwards in Flemingsberg Sweden.
Key Responsibilities
*
Inspire and lead across the organization to deliver a superior customer experience and a profitable growth for the identified portfolio.
*
Collect the relevant customer, competitor, and marketing insights as well as product performance and quality feedback and translate these insights into a clear product & portfolio roadmap.
*
Identify gaps and growth areas for the portfolio and develop, own, and drive the product- and service development plan in a very close cooperation with our R&D, Sales, Service, Engineering & Supply and the Manufacturing organization to deliver a competitive portfolio securing quality, compliance and efficient supply chain.
*
Identify the deliverables to relevant stakeholders in different process steps and understand the needs and objective of your stake holders to ensure delivery on a timely matter and the quality needed for next step in the process to be done correctly.
*
Coordinate phase in and out of products cross portfolios.
*
Monitor products and take actions to secure competitiveness during its life cycle.
*
Work close together with strategic Marketing for driving launch preparation and follow-up.
What you know
*
A university degree in engineering and or industrial marketing.
*
1-3 years of experience in product management or project management roles.
*
Strong business acumen and proven track record of delivering a superior customer experience.
*
High degree of global perspective in every aspect of the work.
*
Good in alignment and execution in a complex matrix organization.
*
Strong accountability in delivering result.
*
Full professional English proficiency is a must.
*
High degree of knowledge of using of MS Office tools, Power BI, is essential.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact
Ashwini Bhagwat, Portfolio & Quality Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46 730 780 482
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by March 10th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
#LI-RG1 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "b3593cecc327e8c2". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Jobbnummer
9171205