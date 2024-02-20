Associate Principal Scientist - Inhalation products
2024-02-20
Join us at AstraZeneca, where we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. We are looking for an Associate Principal Scientist to join our Technical Operations Science & Innovation (TOSI) team which is part of the Pharmaceutical Technology & Development (PT&D) organisation. This is your chance to make a meaningful impact on people's lives with life-changing medicines.
The Pharmaceutical Technology & Development (PT&D) organisation, part of Operations, is responsible for drug product design, development and technical support for drug substance and products throughout the life cycle.
This role will have a significant impact on the overall success of Operations as well as ensuring the commercial viability of current products. The activities of the group help to ensure availability of all AstraZeneca products to the commercial organisation. The role therefore has a substantial impact on both financial and reputational aspects of the business.
This role will be based at AstraZeneca's dynamic sites in Södertälje (Sweden), Dunkerque (France) or Macclesfield (UK).
What you'll do
In this role, you will provide expert technical support to commercial Inhalation Products manufactured internally at AZ sites and externally at contract facilities. You will be responsible for the provision of technical expertise to aid in the resolution of manufacturing/method/formulation issues and complaints impacting supply or manufacturability. You will also be delivering technical expertise to support product supply strategy projects and business continuity plans through delivery of the drug product control, manufacturability strategy and product quality risk management activities throughout the lifecycle. There will also be opportunities to represent the manufacturing sites during the New Product Introduction phase, working with the development team and manufacturing sites.
Other responsibilities:
*
Develop, lead & support a prioritised portfolio of project activities, with appropriate demand and supply oversight
*
Support reviews of product performance via appropriate dashboards/CPV assessments to ensure product and process robustness
*
Support for defining technical standards impacting commercial products specific to regulatory expectations and good business or quality standards (including pharmacopeial standards)
*
Executing Technical leadership and influencing in Pharmaceutical Teams and within TOSI
*
Project resource estimations to support the budgeting process
Essential requirements
*
Educated to BSc or PhD level in an appropriate subject area, with proven experience relevant to the pharmaceutical industry, ideally on inhalation medicines.
*
In depth understanding of multiple subject areas, such as, analytical, formulation, process engineering, modelling or validation
*
An understanding of the overall drug development and commercialisation process from development, launch and life cycle management
*
Experience in Operations and/or R&D with a track record of successful project leadership and delivery within a matrix organization
*
Detailed understanding of principles, applications and management of SHE and cGMP
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
At AstraZeneca, we are driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth and to make people's lives better. We are part of an inclusive and giving community, we support and help each other on our journeys. We are intellectually stimulated by constant learning. There's potential for multiple, global careers and great rewards, for those who embrace the diverse opportunities.
Are you ready to make a positive impact? Apply now and join us in our mission to deliver more medicines to patients, quicker and more affordably.
We welcome your application no later than March 6th, 2024.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-05
AstraZeneca AB
AstraZeneca eleonor.ehrman@astrazeneca.com
