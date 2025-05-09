Associate Principal - Architecture
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim i Stockholm
Associate Principal - Architecture:
12+ years experience as an IT Infrastructure Architect with focus on designing solutions in Both OnPrem and Cloud Platform with implementation and migration experience which is a must
Strong experience in participating and responding to pre-sales activities like RFP and RFI responses
Thorough understanding of cloud architectures - PaaS, IaaS, SaaS and implementation of best practice
Design and build containers along with deployment and management strategy
Strong understanding across Cloud and infrastructure components, server, storage, network, data and applications to deliver end to end Cloud Infrastructure architectures and designs
Maintain and Troubleshoot HA and DR implementations on Hosting platform both in OnPrem and Cloud
Strong expertise in DevOps and CICD implementation
Experience with OnPrem and cloud environment sizing disaster recovery architecture for applications
Experience in leading a team applying all elements of Technical Consulting
Experience in assessment of Infrastructure and Application using industry approved tools and articulate the technical merits and value of Cloud and OnPrem computing for its implementation/modernization
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
E-post: Marcus.10753076@ltimindtree.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
(org.nr 516404-0668), http://www.ltimindtree.com
Färögatan 33 (visa karta
)
164 51 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ltimindtree Sverige Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim Jobbnummer
9331067