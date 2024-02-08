Associate Principal - Architecture ( Cloud & Infra)

Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
2024-02-08


A little about us...
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.
We provide our employees with a learning environment that promotes growth and creativity. To learn more please visit us at https://www.ltimindtree.com/Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ltimindtree
We are looking for Associate Principal - Architecture with below expertise:

Build and implement the IAAS Azure infrastructure
Install and configure the Application & the Database with the help of the required team Assessing the current infrastructure for cloud readiness
Migrate the Data using the tools & validate the Application functionality Design & deploy the VDI infrastructure for users
Automate the Infrastructure deployment using VSTS & ARM Template
Automate the Infrastructure operational tasks
Configure Backup / DR & other Native tools
Govern & Manage the engagement
Handle RFP & Solutioning
Understand business requirement & help with Cloud roadmap
Perform smoke testing & transition for operational

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-20
E-post: Swati.10666589@ltimindtree.com

Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
Färögatan 33 (visa karta)
164 51  KISTA

Ltimindtree Sverige Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim

8455230

