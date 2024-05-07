Associate Laboratory Scientist
2024-05-07
Who Are We at TATAA?
TATAA Biocenter is a growing specialized CRO, leading the field in providing molecular analysis services to pharma, biotech, and academic customers. With expertise in genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, we offer method development, assay validation, and sample analysis services using cutting-edge technologies such as qPCR, dPCR, NGS, and Olink. Our laboratory is GCLP compliant, GLP and ISO 17025:2017 accredited with standards for stringent quality assurance.
We are currently seeking a passionate and detail-oriented individual to join our Laboratory Services Team as an Associate Laboratory Scientist. If you are passionate about laboratory work and have a keen eye for detail, we invite you to be part of our dynamic team!
About The Role
As an Associate Laboratory Scientist at TATAA, you will be a key member of our Proteomics Team, driving advancements in molecular analysis. You will maintain GLP/GCLP, ISO 17025:2017, and internal quality standards, ensuring precise documentation and effective collaboration. Your dedication, structured approach, and attention to detail will contribute to innovative solutions and exceptional client services.
Your Essential Responsibilities as an Associate Laboratory Scientist Include:
• Conduct laboratory testing and experiments in proteomics following established protocols, TATAA Standards, ISO 17025:2017 standards, and internal quality management systems.
• Assist in the validation and qualification of proteomics methods, equipment, and processes to ensure their suitability and reliability.
• Perform proteomics assays, record data, and interpret results accurately, following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and maintaining meticulous documentation.
• Collaborate with Laboratory Scientists and other team members to execute proteomics experiments and achieve project objectives.
• Contribute to the maintenance of the laboratory, including routine equipment maintenance and preparation of reagents.
• Stay updated on relevant scientific advancements, techniques, and regulatory requirements applicable to proteomics research.
Requirements Who Are You? - Skallkrav
• Preferably hold a masters degree in a relevant scientific field; or a biomedical analyst degree with relevant experience in molecular analysis or proteomics; or minimum a bachelor's degree in a relevant scientific field with relevant experience.
• Demonstrate familiarity with ISO 17025:2017 standards and preferably with GLP regulations, quality management systems, adherence to established protocols.
• Showcase strong analytical skills with the ability to accurately record and interpret experimental data.
• Demonstrate proficiency in using laboratory equipment, software, sample tracking, and relevant tools for data collection and analysis.
• Have strong commitment to maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and continuous improvement.
• Demonstrate excellent organizational skills and attention to detail, ensuring meticulous documentation and adherence to protocols.
• Display effective communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
• Inspire a strong self-motivational drive for shared success of the team and company.
Position: Fulltime
Placement: Gothenburg, Sweden
Start date: Upon agreement
Join TATAA and become a part of our vision of accelerating innovations in precision medicine to improve lives!
Your prompt application is greatly appreciated!
Please note that submission of both CV and cover letter is required.
We will screen the applications continuously and close the process when we have found the right candidate. (Kindly note that our selection process is already underway, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.)
We respectfully decline offers from recruitment or staffing agencies for this recruitment process. Thank you for your understanding.
Contacts: jobs@tataa.com
Visit us on https://tataa.com/
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-04
Tataa Biocenter AB
Tataa Biocenter AB
jobs@tataa.com
