Who Are We at TATAA?
TATAA Biocenter is a growing, specialized CRO at the forefront of molecular analysis services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech clients. With expertise in genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, we provide method development, assay validation, and sample analysis using cutting-edge technologies such as qPCR, dPCR, NGS, and Olink. Our laboratory is GCLP-compliant and accredited under both GLP and ISO 17025:2017, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.
We are currently seeking a passionate and detail-oriented individual to join our Laboratory Services Team in a fixed-term position as an Associate Laboratory Scientist. If you thrive in a laboratory environment and have a sharp eye for detail, we encourage you to apply and become part of our dedicated team!
About The Role
As an Associate Laboratory Scientist at TATAA, you will be an important member of the Lab Services team driving advancements in molecular analysis. You will ensure compliance with GLP/GCLP, ISO 17025, and internal quality standards, maintaining precise documentation and fostering effective teamwork and collaboration. Your dedication, structured approach, and keen attention to detail will contribute to innovative solutions and exceptional client service.
Your Essential Responsibilities as an Associate Laboratory Scientist Include:
Conduct laboratory testing and experiments with various molecular biology methods following established protocols, TATAA Standards, GLP/GCLP and ISO 17025 standards, and internal quality management systems.
Assist in the validation and qualification of methods, equipment, and processes to ensure their suitability and reliability.
Perform experimental work, record data, and interpret results accurately, following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and maintaining meticulous documentation.
Collaborate with Laboratory Scientists, Project Managers and other team members to execute experiments and achieve project objectives.
Contribute to the maintenance of the laboratory, including routine equipment maintenance and preparation of reagents.
Stay updated with scientific advancements, techniques, and regulatory requirements related to molecular biology and laboratory best practices.
Requirements - Who Are You?
Preferably hold a master's degree in a relevant scientific field or a biomedical analyst degree with relevant experience in molecular analysis, or minimum a bachelor's degree in a relevant scientific field with relevant experience.
Demonstrate familiarity with ISO 17025:2017 standards and preferably with GLP regulations, quality management systems, adherence to established protocols.
Showcase strong analytical skills with the ability to accurately record and interpret experimental data.
Demonstrate proficiency in using laboratory equipment, software, sample tracking, and relevant tools for data collection and analysis.
Have a strong commitment to maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and continuous improvement.
Demonstrate excellent organizational skills and attention to detail, ensuring meticulous documentation and adherence to protocols.
Display effective communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
Inspire a strong self-motivational drive for shared success of the team and company.
Position: Full-time, temporary position with a fixed-term contract initially running until the end of the year, with a high possibility of extension based on operational requirements and needs.
Placement: Gothenburg, Sweden
Start date: Upon agreement
We are reviewing applications continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
How to apply:
Please send your CV and cover letter to apply@tataa.com
, and include the job title in the subject line.
