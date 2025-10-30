Associate Architect System Integrations
The Associate Architect - System Integrations plays a pivotal role in designing, overseeing, and implementing the technical architecture for integration projects within the organization. This position is crucial for bridging the gap between high-level design (HLD) concepts and low-level design (LLD) execution, ensuring architectural coherence and minimizing efficiency losses due to information gaps. The Associate Architect is responsible for creating comprehensive technical frameworks that expedite the integration process, enhance project execution, and ensure seamless connectivity across systems.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the analysis, definition, and design of integration solutions across multiple medium to large, interdependent systems.
Create and oversee the architectural design for integration projects, ensuring alignment with long-term IT strategy.
Collaborate with stakeholders, including technical peers, business analysts, project managers, and development teams, to provide architectural oversight throughout the project life cycle.
Communicate architectural solutions and requirements to both technical and non-technical stakeholders, ensuring understanding and adherence by project teams.
Evaluate and recommend new trends, technologies, and strategies in system integration and software development.
Assess, identify, and mitigate technical risks; support technical change initiatives and ensure compliance with architectural standards.
Develop design specifications, technical documentation, and prototypes to demonstrate design and technology approaches.
Provide technical leadership and, when applicable, coach or manage a small team of technical specialists.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex integration challenges, taking a holistic and preventive perspective across systems and technologies.
Partner with project managers to incorporate technical dimensions into project status reports and communicate status updates to project leaders and stakeholders.
Support buy versus build decisions and make recommendations for application development constructs and integration solutions.
Collaborate in setting development guidelines and review technical designs to ensure compliance with architectural standards.
Candidate Profile
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or a related field.
Experience: Proven experience in system integration architecture, with hands-on involvement in designing and implementing integration solutions for complex environments.
Technical Expertise: Strong proficiency in integration architectures and patterns, with in-depth knowledge of existing system solutions and their interconnections within organizational infrastructure.
Problem-Solving Skills: Demonstrated ability to analyze complex integration challenges and develop innovative solutions aligned with business objectives.
Communication Skills: Ability to communicate technical concepts effectively to technical and non-technical audiences.
Collaboration: Experience working with cross-functional teams, ensuring seamless integration across various platforms.
Design Bridging: Skilled at bridging needs and solutions between high-level and low-level design phases.
Adaptability: Willingness and ability to adapt to changing technologies and continuously update skills to stay ahead of industry trends.
Key Competencies
Technical Expertise: Advanced knowledge in designing and implementing system integrations, middleware, and APIs.
Systems Knowledge: Understanding of enterprise infrastructure, cloud services, and system interoperability.
Problem-Solving: Analytical skills for troubleshooting integration issues and proposing effective solutions.
Communication: Clear and concise communication, both written and verbal, tailored to diverse audiences.
Collaboration: Ability to work effectively with project managers, developers, business analysts, and other architects.
Design Bridging: Competency in translating high-level concepts into actionable technical solutions and bridging HLD and LLD.
Adaptability: Openness to learning new technologies, methodologies, and industry best practices.
Other Requirements
Fluency in English (both written and spoken) is mandatory.
Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Eligibility to work and reside in the country as per local employment and migration regulations.
Application Instructions
Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their experience in system integrations, relevant certifications, and examples of successful integration projects.
