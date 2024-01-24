Assistant Manager
2024-01-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
As an Assistant Manager at Cuebux, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and talented teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Assist in the delivery of a wide range of projects
Contribute to key meetings to monitor progress and collaborate on solving problems.
Attend key meetings to monitor progress, actively collaborate on solving problems and communicate impacts to partners.
Implement project procedures and use reasonable endeavours to ensure that this procedure is always observed
Implement and monitor key project processes, partnering with the client to make improvements and revisions
Be a visible participant onsite, assessing progress and ensuring safe work practices.
Produce weekly action plan for critical activities and chase with all stakeholders till completion of critical activities.
Review proposed variations and delays in the works
Coordinate with the client team, consultant team and the contractor on all snagging activities, including the schedule and partner engagement
We would love to hear from you if you:
Excel in a collaborative and friendly team environment
Have project management experience with a focus on MEP
Love a dynamic environment with the opportunity to manage your own priorities and deadlines
Are an excellent communicator verbally and in writing
Have a project management professional certification or are seeking one
About us
Cuebux is a highly successful global project and cost management consultancy that keeps clients coming back. And for that we have our people to thank. You see we're not like the others. We're different. Unique. It's our fresh thinking and focus on what matters that has led to our evolving. We are on a journey working in some of the most exciting innovative sectors with some of the world's most prestigious companies delivering major projects that deliver a more sustainable built environment. We have an open culture and a flat structure where you can expect to be treated with genuine care, respect, and empathy. With Cuebux, you can truly discover the power of team!
Diversity, inclusion and accessibility
Cuebux is committed to transparent, equal opportunity employment practices. We are building a diverse and inclusive organisation, accessible to all, based on having a safe culture which enables all our people to be their true selves. We are a people business, and we understand that the more inclusive we are, the happier our people and better our work will be. We will ensure that individuals with disability are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the application or recruitment process and are accommodated in the workplace. If you require assistance or accommodation of any kind, please mention this in your application, we would love to hear from you!
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-22
E-post: kamikharal1@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Cuebux AB
(org.nr 559383-0531)
Bjursätragatan 06 Lgh 1602 (visa karta
)
124 62 BANDHAGEN Kontakt
Muhammad Kamran jaisakgroupltd@gmail.com 0763221643
8415208