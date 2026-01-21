Asian cuisines Chef
About Us
We are a family-owned restaurant serving Vietnamese cuisine and other Asian cuisine. We strive to offer our guests a warm, welcoming atmosphere and excellent Vietnamese and Asian dishes.
Job Responsibilities
Preparation and cooking of hot and cold dishes in the menu.
Wok cooking and fast-paced food preparation during service.
Quality control of ingredients, food quality, and presentation.
Contribute to the development of new flavors and menus together with the kitchen team.
We Are Looking for Someone Who
Has experience working as a chef, preferably with a focus on Asian cuisine
Thrives in a fast-paced environment and is comfortable working both independently and as part of a team
Has a strong sense of quality, hygiene, and efficient kitchen operations
Is flexible and solution-oriented - we work together to provide our guests with the best possible experience
The position is open for "SB vietnamesiskt kök" restaurant in Kalmar, Sweden. Send your CV to us now if you see yourself a good fit for this role.
We are looking forward to welcoming you to our team!
