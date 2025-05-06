Area Supervisor (65923)
2025-05-06
Do you want to shape a big part of the green energy production in Sweden? Are you a leader who thrives in large innovative companies where you can truly contribute and develop leaders? Are you used to making decisions, encouraging innovation, and motivating others?
Vestas Sweden is looking for a key person to join a growing operation in what is an important area of our Service business.
NCE > SBU NCE Service > Region North Sweden
The Vestas Northern Central Europe (NCE) business unit is responsible for the Sales, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout the NCE region. As an Area Supervisor within the crucial Service Function, you will be the immediate manager for a group of 3-5 Team Leaders in the North region of Sweden. You will lead our front-line operations team, working on some of the most high-profile onshore wind farms within the Swedish renewables industry.
In addition, you will be working with multiple departments across Vestas globally and support our colleagues and customers in making Vestas operations teams perform at the highest level. This role is vital in cultivating the environment in Sweden North by offering leadership, support and direction to the local Field Supervisors and technicians that form your wider team. You will report directly to the Area Manager of Sweden North and working closely with the customer service team and internal planning functions to accomplish your objectives and KPIs.
Responsibilities
The role is responsible for supervising the performance and for carrying out the company strategy in the North Area. Preparing for the future, ensuring performance and a professional mindset in the team today will be required to meet your goals in this role.
You will guide your organization and changes in the area to improve safety, financial results and employee and customer satisfaction.
Furthermore, your responsibilities will include:
Coordinating both operational and management aspects cross-functionally to improve both customer and employee experience
Responsible for carrying out the company strategy in the North Area by setting operational goals for the operational units under your management, assuring quality of reporting and constantly looking for ways to optimize safety, quality and cost
Supervising and building a motivated and successful team of Field Supervisors in close collaboration with the Area Manager and the Area Supervisor in North Sweden
Analysis of operational and financial data, making necessary changes and improvements
Seeking ways to improve collaboration cross functionally
Ensuring effective communication in the organization
Qualifications
We believe that you bring the following experience:
Several years of demonstrated people management experience in an operational environment, for instance of leading leaders
Educational background within business or technical field
Experience of change management and performance management
Solid experience with having had own economic responsibility
Experience in directing improvements through defining effective business cases
You should be thoroughly familiar with Microsoft Office packages
Fluency in Swedish in both writing and speaking, as well as good knowledge in English in both writing and speaking
Competencies
To thrive in this role, we believe that you are/have:
You can demonstrate solid business understanding and know what it means to be "customer centric"
You can demonstrate clear communication skills and stakeholder management at various levels
Professional networker and team-focused approach: Able to connect and collaborate internally, utilizing others' key skills when necessary
Comfortable with reaching and knowing how to get results and maintaining standards through others including taking the tough discussions while setting the direction and expectation within Vestas quality, safety and cost goals
You show the highest safety awareness
The Vestas values and leadership behaviours Simplicity, Collaboration, Accountability and Passion are something you want to be part of promoting through leading by example
Organized, with the ability to prioritize a range of tasks according to the need of the business, along with a solid attention to detail
What we offer
We offer an interesting job with skilled professional and personal development possibilities as well as an attractive benefits package. We comprise a skilled team motivated by a shared interest in wind energy while consistently delivering effective solutions to our clients. You will work in an open and varied environment with skilled and positive colleagues who are prepared to support when needed. By joining Vestas, you will have the opportunity to develop a career with a global leading wind power company within an exciting and growing industry.
Additional information
The primary location of this position will be near any Warehouse in the north of Sweden, which can be Östersund, Jörn, Sundsvall or another one.
Travelling in the area is to be expected, approximatly 90 days a year. During the first period you will be introduced by your colleague in North Sweden and the Area Manager.
Applications are handled on an ongoing basis and interviews will be held regularly. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply as soon as possible, but no later than 5th of June, 2025.
Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact Area Manager Sweden North, Daniel Pilquist at +46 702369808 or Recruiter Rebecka Thorell rbthr@vestas.com
