Area Sales Manager
2025-05-29
The opportunity
Are you a driven team player with the ambition to further develop through new challenges? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you.
As an Area Sales Manager, you will be part of a multicultural, diverse and international team of 18 people at Surge Arresters High Voltage Products in Ludvika, Sweden, covering our worldwide sales responsibility.
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
How you'll make an impact
As an Area Sales Manager you are responsible for our marketing and sales activities for the very dynamic segment of HVDC and FACTS Projects.
You will work proactively with offerings and build relationships with our sales channels to support them in the existing business, identify and drive new business opportunities, as well as lead targeted business campaigns.
Prepare the technical/commercial offers for your segment by translating customer requirements into appropriate technology solutions and proposals.
Drive initiatives and work together with the rest of ASMs in the promotion of our portfolio and create long-term relationships with such business partners.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
You hold a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, computer science or another related field.
Experience in power system and/or power products would be meritorious.
Previous experience in Sales for AC equipment will be desirable.
You are structured, supportive, responsible, and committed to customer satisfaction.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Willing to travel for customer visits and marketing activities up to 20% of the year.
More about us
Do you find this position interesting? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Questions regarding the position? Please contact Hiring Manager Edwin Gutierrez edwin.gutierrez@hitachienergy.com
- other questions can be asked to Talent Partner christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
