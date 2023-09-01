Area Manager SAP Basis, Infrastructure & Data Volume Management
2023-09-01
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are looking for an Area Manager SAP Basis, Infrastructure & Data Volume Management who will lead the team to build and maintain the SAP environment, infrastructure ecosystem and cloud services. With in-depth knowledge of SAP framework, platform technology and standards, you will be focusing on continuous service improvement and driving related initiatives with partner teams. You will ensure best-in-class operations of the SAP platforms.
In this role You will have close collaboration with the other four areas within the Unit SAP Platform and the total H&M Group SAP Community across product teams and operations.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Drive SAP digital transformation and SAP ecosystem performance optimization and tuning
Ensure that all SAP Systems (Cloud, Data Center and related hosting entities or PaaS/SaaS providers) and associated systems are up to date and performing according to IT standards, business needs and overall SAP strategy
Overall operational and strategic accountability for the infrastructure of the SAP suite of applications
Governance stability, scalability linked with SAP Platform Engineering availability, and system performance.
Assure best-in-class service operations in close collaboration with internal and external service providers
Ensure system effectiveness by keeping abreast with latest technologies and upgrade to latest versions in conjunction with business needs
Review SAP performance reports, operational & performance KPIs and SLAs to identify potential risks or issues, including those that may span across multiple areas. Working with Infrastructure Platform function for system (Cloud and Data Center) upgrades
Own the Data Volume Management Framework ensuring implementation of best practices, tools, and SAP services along all stages of the data volume management lifecycle taking correction action as required ensuring data integrity across the landscape
Own and drive maintenance calendar to ensure infrastructure downtime is well managed and communicated to business
Manage relationships with key vendors and managed service providers and external partner performance
Formal staff responsibility, including salary review, performance dialogues and support in individual development plans and competence needs
Qualifications
Extensive experience in SAP area, ideally with technical background (database, infrastructure, operating system, cloud and hybrid architecture)
Management experience in leading technical teams and collaboration with external service providers and being a contract owner
In-depth knowledge of the SAP technical framework and SAP Basis stack
Ability to communicate the SAP strategy to a variety of team members
Ability to partner with across organisation to work on improvement of the SAP applications and platform
Analyse service performance based on data provided and interpret the data to determine the quality of the service in the whole process chain - validate this against the user perception of the service
Strong people skills with the ability to create trustful relationships
Dare to lead and be able to communicate in a clear and simple way
Contribute to an open and collaborative environment cross organisation and competencies
Enjoy working in a diverse, dynamic, collaborative and transparent environment where everyone is equally valued
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to create an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 1st of October. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Khrystyna Hranda (khrystyna.hranda@hm.com
). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8078586