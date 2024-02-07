Area Manager BOP
Our mission is to accelerate de-carbonization of hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. To do this, we need to break new ground. By combining leading expertise and new technology with clean energy, we are on a path to take global leadership within green hydrogen, enabling us to transform steelmaking and other sectors. Changing an industry is not a small task, but we know it's possible, and necessary, for our customers, society, and our planet. Things are moving fast, and we are accelerating. At the beginning of 2020, we announced our plans to make the steel industry fossil-free, in 2022 we broke ground, and in 2023 we finalized one of Europe's largest private investment rounds and started to scale up construction. We are building diverse, dynamic, and driven teams. We look for ambitious individuals from all disciplines, sharing our vision of cutting CO2 emissions down to zero. As a team, we innovate, collaborate, and enjoy the ride.
About the role
Our first Hydrogen based steel project in Boden is broken down into 4 areas: Hydrogen manufacturing, Iron making (DRI), Steel making, as well as Site Infrastructure and utilities. As Head of an Area, you will report directly to the Project Director of the Boden project, and you will assume responsibility to deliver such an area from engineering to hand-over to operations. Your main responsibility is to deliver the project on time and budget by driving key contracts and coordinating resources across the internal team as well as with our partners. You will report status and escalations of the project directly into the management team and other stakeholders (such as Board) as necessary. In addition to delivering the Boden project, you will develop H2GS' ability to execute projects in a way that competes on a global scale. You will be seen as an expert in project delivery within your area and will develop your cross-functional team accordingly. In the Head of Area position, you work in a matrix structure in close cooperation with Site Execution, Project Control and Engineering to optimize delivery. The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, with regular travel to various project, contractor, and fabrication sites as required.
Responsibilities
• Lead the area project team (internally and with external partners) in setting priorities and delivery targets necessary to achieve the company's goals for the project
• Setup and implement H2GS governance structure for your specific area across disciplines (e.g. procurement, engineering, construction, commissioning), ensuring it is functioning as required for driving communication, decisions, and control
• Working across various teams in H2 Green Steel to ensure projects are resourced efficiently, setting project priorities, clarifying roles & responsibilities, and tracking committed deliverables
• Develop the cross functional team to be a world class project delivery team.
• Own and deliver against scope, schedule, and budget.
• Control scope source of truth and clearly communicate this to the team, keeping them on critical task. Ultimate line of ownership for change management.
• Focus team on critical path to ensure delivery of key milestones. Clearly track and communicate against schedule priorities.
• Manage cost against target budget, driving all stakeholders for continuous improvement and focus on minimum technical solutions, by optimizing and challenging everything.
Qualifications
• Minimum 15 years industry experience, of which at least 10 years with hands-on project leadership experience in demanding industrial environment (e.g. Steel, Oil & gas, semiconductor, automotive, battery manufacturing)
• Engineering degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar) or similar is required
• Fluency in English
• Track record as project manager driving complex projects, covering both planning/designing phase as well as execution phase
• Experience working on an owner's team is a plus
• Experience working in multi-cultural environment is a plus Specific skills and Success factors
• Engaging and effective leadership capability that creates forward momentum and influence across multiple disciplines and functions.
• Highly execution oriented and biased towards decision making. Knocks down barriers and gets it done.
• Commercial and contract skills with experience managing contractors from owners or owners representative side.
• Focused on problem solving and 1st principles orientation - challenge all stakeholders on both requirements and outputs. Proven effective technical competence in proven discipline.
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management skills
• Strong stakeholder management and communication skills. Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently strong coordination
What we offer
We offer a unique opportunity to be part of a fun, professional team with high ambitions. Together we want to create great environmental impact and we offer you to be part of a very rewarding, challenging, and exciting journey. You will be given the freedom to shape your future career. You will be part of a company who values wellbeing and focuses on enabling talent growth. We look forward to hearing from you and to learn more about how you can contribute to our success. Så ansöker du
