Area Lead Engineer - Product Data Analysis
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
Are you a senior analytics leader passionate about unlocking insight to make better digital experiences for our customers? Are you interested in building and coaching a strong team of data analysts? Are you interested in leading a digital transformation, putting in place new ways of working and capabilities that will accelerate the growth of H&M Group?
The Area Lead Engineer for product data analysis as a driven leader, you will play a vital role in our mission to make H&M a truly data and insight driven company. You will be responsible for Data Analysts working across product organizations and within AIAD who focusses on working as a key enabler to secure realization of business value from analytics, data and models in our products.
Responsibilities
1. Leadership and Team Management:
Lead and mentor a team of product data analysts and engineering managers, providing strategic/technical guidance, fostering collaboration, and promoting a culture of continuous learning and innovation
Be passionate about people in all aspects - Recruit, develop, and grow data analyst team across products & AIAD tech centres including staff responsibility for data analyst competence leads
Develop and ensure proper KPIs and measurement plans in place for all products
Drive a cultural shift from being reactive and accepting requirements towards actively engaging in the team mission and you do this in close collaboration with stakeholders like Valuestream Managers and other Area managers in AIAD to understand the needs of Data Analyst competence
2. Data Analysis & Insights generation:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate data findings into actionable strategies for product enhancement, user experience optimization, and business growth
Operate as a part of Unit leadership team, ensuring our product strategy and product roadmaps are grounded in quantitative insights
Be part of Unit management
Help define/understand KPIs for AIAD and the units together with Strategy & Steering team
3. Technical Expertise:
Possess a deep understanding of data analysis concepts, statistical modeling, and data engineering principles
Utilize programming languages (e.g., Python, R, SQL) and data analysis tools to manipulate and analyze large datasets.
Leverage data visualization tools and techniques to effectively communicate complex data insights to stakeholders
4. Collaborative Partnerships:
Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, engineers, and other stakeholders to understand business requirements, align data analysis initiatives with product goals, and drive data-informed decision-making.
Act as a trusted advisor and provide strategic guidance on data-driven product optimization and improvement.
Design advanced analytics solutions together with business stakeholders and product/analytics teams to maximize impact; function as the link and catalyst
5. Continuous Improvement:
Inspire teams in data-driven product development and a test & learn culture
Compile and communicate a regular overview of tech centre KPIs, conducting adhoc analysis as relevant to understand the 'why' behind changes in KPIs
Identify opportunities for process optimization, automation, and innovation to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of data analysis workflows
Qualifications
Education:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, mathematics, statistics, or a related field. Advanced degree preferred
Experience:
10yrs years of experience in product data analysis, data engineering, or a related role, with a proven track record of delivering data-driven insights and leading teams.
Multiple years of leadership experience with the ability to nurture, guide, build trust & take lead, collaborate and be open for new perspectives
Proven ability to deliver results in a matrix organization and a natural inclination to bring people together across functions to share knowledge and insights
Technical expertise:
Strong proficiency in data analysis tools and programming languages (e.g., Python, R, SQL)
Experience with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, Power BI, Data Studio or other DV tools) to create impactful visualizations and reports.
Web analytics, (ex-Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics), Visual Analytics ex Clicktale, Content Square) , Experimentation (ex. Optimizely)
Knowledge of statistical analysis techniques and methodologies
Familiarity with data engineering principles and data architecture
Leadership & Communication skills:
Are a great communicator with the ability to effectively communicate complex data into insight and tell a story around it to guide roadmaps and priorities, to the tech/non-tech stakeholders
Demonstrated leadership abilities with experience in managing and mentoring a team
Proven ability to deliver results in a matrix organization and a natural inclination to bring people together across functions to share knowledge and insights
Business Acumen: Understanding of product development processes and business strategies, with the ability to align data analysis initiatives with product objectives and outcomes.
Azure, PowerPoint, Web analytics, (ex-Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics), Visual Analytics (ex. Content Square)
Experimentation (ex-Optimizely)
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8241082