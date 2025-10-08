Area Construction Manager - Steel Mill
2025-10-08
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
Right now, we are looking for an Area Construction Manager for our Steel Mill team. In this role you will report to our Head of Site Execution and sit within our Project Delivert function.
The Area Construction Manager (ACM) is Stegra's field representative within their zone, responsible for enabling and assuring successful EPCM-led delivery. The ACM does not own construction outcomes directly; that mandate sits with the EPCM and the Area Director/PM team. Instead, the ACM manages from behind the curtain - ensuring Stegra standards are upheld, risks are surfaced, and the EPCM is supported, challenged, and guided toward safe, high-quality, and efficient execution.
The ACM provides assurance that construction is progressing in line with Stegra's expectations, reports back on gaps, and escalates issues requiring intervention to the Head of Construction. Their authority lies in influence, assurance, and stewardship of standards, not in replacing EPCM control.
Experience in Steel-mill construction is mandatory, with strong preference for previous experience with SMS Group OEM equipment installation, or similar heavy-process installation.
Key Responsibilities * Provide oversight and assurance of EPCM performance within the assigned area. * Ensure Stegra standards and systems are maintained in all scopes under the EPCM's execution. * Support the EPCM by identifying risks, gaps, and opportunities, escalating when necessary. * Monitor readiness, planning quality, and construction performance; ensure EPCM validates and implements solutions. * Enable coordination across disciplines (CSA, Mechanical, Piping, HVAC, Electrical, etc.) without removing mandate from EPCM. * Report regularly to the Head of Construction with clear status, risks, and recommended interventions. * Escalate only when EPCM cannot resolve or when Stegra standards are compromised. * Support discipline leads and EPCM in maintaining constructability, safety, and quality assurance. * Ensure lessons learned, standards, and best practices are applied consistently across the area.
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best. Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below
Steel-mill or heavy-industrial construction background - non-negotiable.
EPCM interface experience - knows how to lead without control.
Behavioral-Based Safety (BBS) champion - models and drives safe behavior daily.
Strong field presence; decisive, respected, and steady under pressure.
Fluent English; capable communicator across EPCM and multicultural crews.
SMS Group OEM equipment exposure or similar heavy-process installation experience.
Proven track record on large, fast-moving industrial mega-projects.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
Our Boden site is located just west of Boden City, right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants-designed with safety, efficiency, and people in mind. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of living near nature, schools, and community life.
Boden Video Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
https://stegra.com/career
Stegra Jobbnummer
9547822