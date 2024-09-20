Architect for Customs & International, - Solna/Hybrid
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
PostNord is an important and sustainable part of society.
We are humble in the face of the responsibility that rests on us, and proud of our knowledge and implementation ability. You, as a specialist, are a key person to solve the challenges we face. Together, we create an innovative culture that drives development.
You, Us & The Job
In a journey of change, new mindsets and ideas are required. You, as a specialist, are a key person who can contribute and solve the challenges we face. Together, we create an innovative culture that drives development.
As a member of the Nordic Customs Management (NCM) team, you will be assisting the Product Owner in designing solutions in technically understandable terms based on Epics and Features. Helping to design and suggesting solutions for our customs processes and for integrating with the SaaS solutions involved in the Nordic Customs solution. Making sure that solutions meet the process and user requirements for the customs solutions and suggesting improvements. Engaging in projects, sharing knowledge, and helping break down integration requirements, to successfully secure flows end-to-end in the customs flows. Taking part as developer of integration solutions where possible.
What will you do?
As Architect Customs for the Nordic Customs area in PostNord you will oversee the development, deployment, and management of Nordic customs solutions while also guiding the architectural decisions for these applications. Lead the design and implementation of a comprehensive customs application architecture that supports the business and user needs, and legal requirements. Oversee teams of engineers or vendors in developing robust, scalable applications that efficiently can be used by customs personnel across Nordics. Champion best practices in data engineering, including code quality, data security, and performance optimization. Develop and enforce governance policies for the use and management of the application using software craftmanship.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you, who are great in designing and architecting complex systems and have a design thinking approach. This involves understanding the overall structure, components, data flows and interactions of systems. Create robust and scalable architectures that meet business requirements and follow PostNord standards.
You who have strong knowledge in translating functional requirements to non-functional requirements and documentation of NFRs and alignment and communication of these with stakeholders (e.g. Product Owners, Engineers, developers) to ensure that systems meet the desired quality attributes, such as performance, reliability, uptime, recoverability, scalability, security, usability, maintainability and cost.
You can handle complex technical challenges. Strong analytical skills are necessary to diagnose issues, identify root causes, and propose effective solutions to evolve and improve the architecture.
You take initiative, start activities, achieve results, and have an interest and have the willingness to help others and strive to contribute with technical expertise to projects, promoting the use of best practices in software engineering.
You have good communication skills, and like collaborating with cross-functional teams to understand user needs and develop robust software solutions.
Your experience
- 7+ years' work experience and previous working experience as e.g. architect, senior engineer, tech lead, senior developer with major languages / platforms (Java or .Net). Cloud experiences are good.
- Experience from SQL and working with relational databases (e.g. Oracle)
- Working in a multi-cultural, multi-sourced environment.
- Highly skilled in stakeholder management and communication.
- Experience working in the logistics industry, the customer segments, and the market.
- Business domain knowledge of PostNord processes across domains and countries.
- Strong knowledge of standard integration patterns. Understand RESTful APIs and communication protocols. Familiar with tools like Postman and Swaggerhub.
- Experience in developing in Java or .Net (C#).
Hands on experience from SQL and working with relational databases (e.g. Oracle).
- Knowledge of modern solutions in Cloud and microservice architecture. Familiar with streaming data (e.g. Kafka).
- Knowledge of security frameworks (e.g., ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-53) is relevant.
- Knowledge of agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban)
- Experience and/or knowledge of - o Nordic customs and customs systems
- o Integration platforms and solutions
(Nice-to-have)
- Experience of any framework for agile scaling at enterprise level (e.g., SAFe, LESS etc.).
- Understanding data management practices, data modeling, and database design is important. Understanding large datasets and ensure data integrity and security.
- Knowledge of some of the integration technologies used in PostNord. E.g., API, Tibco and/or Kafka.
Language requirement:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Proficiency in at least one Scandinavian language is meritorious.
Education:
- University degree or similar relevant education in business finance, logistics or technology/IT or equivalent work experience in relevant areas.
We offer you
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
- Flexible hybrid workplace. Watch the film about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through http://www.postnordplus.com
Apply
Welcome to submit your application. The selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please email nikoletta.revesz.gudmann@postnord.com
or call +45 20997861.
We look forward to hearing from you!https://group.postnord.com/sv/karriar/fragor-och-svar/facklig-kontakt/
#LI-Hybrid = job published as hybrid Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/1013". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559) Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
8913534