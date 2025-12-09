Architect
At Coretura, we're all about shaking things up in our industry! We believe in empowering our team and creating a culture where innovation thrives.
When you join us, you won't just be another employee; you'll have the freedom to make decisions that drive our projects and tech forward. We encourage creativity and we know that diverse perspectives are key to solving the tough challenges we face.
Our focus is on making a real impact, and we prioritize what matters most to deliver value to our customers quickly. With a lean team that's always learning and adapting, we're ready to evolve with the latest technology and market trends. Come be a part of a workplace where your contributions truly matter!
Are you passionate about shaping the future of automotive technology? We're looking for a Architect who thrives on innovation and enjoys turning complex ideas into elegant solutions. In this role, you'll be at the heart of creating next-generation developer experiences, blending cloud technologies, AI-driven processes, and smart architecture to accelerate software development.
You'll design intuitive interface architectures that connect customer platforms with core infrastructure, lead cloud virtualization strategies for scalability and resilience, and craft AI-powered developer journeys that make building automotive applications faster and smarter. Your work will include defining data telemetry plans for SDKs and driving initiatives that boost development speed and quality through intelligent automation.
If you have experience in solution architecture, cloud platforms (AWS), and modern frameworks, and you're excited about integrating AI/ML into development workflows, we'd love to hear from you. Join us and be part of a team that's redefining how software is built-where creativity meets technology and your ideas truly make an impact.
