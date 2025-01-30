Aquaculture Worker to Gårdsfisk
2025-01-30
Gårdsfisk is committed to creating sustainable fish production in Sweden. We raise two species: Tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) and Clarias (Clarias gariepinus). With almost 40 employees, Gårdsfisk has an ambitious plan for years ahead. Our farm is located in Skättilljunga - 25 minutes from Kristianstad. As Gårdsfisk continues to grow, we are looking for an aquaculture worker to join our adventure.
AQUACULTURE WORKER
We are looking for an aquaculture worker to join the team on our farm. This position involves tasks related to monitoring, feeding, and maintaining the installations. You will be responsible for the welfare of the animals, the cleanliness of the tanks, and the quality of the water. You will work under the supervision of our manager to ensure daily monitoring of the animals. In the morning, you will work in the hatchery area, and in the afternoon, in the pre-growing section.
Your work tasks will include, among other things:
Maintain the facilities (cleaning, disinfection, maintenance)
Prepare feed rations
Perform daily routines and monitor water parameters
Participate in recording daily data
Assist in equipment maintenance and report any malfunctions
Monitor the health and welfare of the animals
Additional tasks may be assigned depending on the candidate's qualifications and motivation
Skills and qualifications:
No specific diploma required (training provided on-site)
Attention to detail, autonomy, and good observation skills
Ability to work as part of a team and follow protocols and schedules
Experience of handling animals is positive
Good physical endurance
Good level of English, both written and spoken (Swedish is not required)
Driver's license and vehicle are mandatory
Contract:
Work from Tuesday to Saturday
Work on Sundays on a rotating schedule with the team (time off and compensation)
Long-term contract with a 6-month probation period
40 hours per week and 5 weeks of paid vacation (possibility part-time contract)
At Gårdsfisk, we are pioneers in land-based fish farming, constantly evolving and shaping the future of aquaculture. We value employees who are eager to learn and grow. We offer a dynamic, exciting, and enjoyable work environment within a company focused on growth and development. It is important to us that you feel proud to contribute your time and skills, enjoy your tasks, and find pleasure in being part of our team. We warmly invite you to apply for the position of aquaculture worker at Gårdsfisk!
Please submit your application and resume in English. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2025. Application not submitted in English will not be considered. If you have any questions, please contact Ida Granrot ida@gardsfisk.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: arbeta@gardsfisk.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Aquaculture Worker".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Gårdsfisk
Ida Granrot ida@gardsfisk.se 0760097624
