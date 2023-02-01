Approvals Engineer
2023-02-01
Would you like to work in an innovative company that develops world leading products? Where core values such as customer focus, engagement and courage permeate the culture and decision making? Then this position may catch your interest!
We are looking for an Approvals/Certification Engineer to join our Product Approvals team at Emerson, Rosemount Tank Radar in Gothenburg.
RTR develops sensors and complete systems based on the latest radar technologies. Our products are used in demanding environments such as explosive atmospheres, safety-critical systems, applications with dangerous and aggressive chemical substances, high-pressure and high temperature applications. The products must be developed, constructed, manufactured, and delivered in accordance with a variety of applicable regulations and legislations worldwide.
As a part of the Approvals team within the product development department, your primary responsibilities will be to obtain and maintain relevant product approvals to secure compliance with appropriate regulations and ensure market access. The role includes general engineering knowledge of RTR products and systems, being able to read and interpret legislation, as well as being a guiding expert for the organization in compliance related issues. You will work together with multi-functional teams in an international environment where engineering fields such as electrical, electronics, mechanical and software are interacting.
What you will do
Lead, prioritize and coordinate approvals assignments. Act as the primary liaison with notified bodies, 3rd party external agencies and other collaborators to schedule, plan and implement new and/or updated product approvals.
Provide support and guidance in questions related to approvals
Summarize and interpret regulatory requirements in a simplified manner
Develop and maintain specific processes, routines, tools and databases related to approvals
Monitor regulatory developments and collaborate with product groups to facilitate pro-active steps for obtaining and maintaining necessary approvals
Lead and coordinate periodic audits of 3rd party
Develop and deliver training on relevant approvals and regulations/standards/guidelines
Who you are
To be successful in this role you need to have a broad technical knowledge, an intrinsic passion for and interest in not only product safety and quality, but also in people management. All this will aid you in understanding the essence of the technology and meaning behind design solutions and regulations.
The candidate we are searching for will be able to ask the questions required to accurately analyze situations, provide calmness and productivity, even when things are unclear and persist in accomplishing objectives despite obstacles and setbacks.
Experience and knowledge of approvals within areas such as Explosion Protection (ATEX etc.), Functional Safety, Marine Type Approvals, CE, Cyber Security, Radio and EMC are highly desirable but not required.
For this position, an education, such as a MSc in relevant engineering field is required. We also expect several years of experience working with similar tasks. A professional level of both Swedish and English, written as well as verbal, will also be required to succeed in this position.
We offer you an exciting employment at Emerson, a leading company in radar-based level measurement, with the opportunity for personal development in a successful international organization. Working with niche products throws interesting challenges that needs problem solving and can do attitude. You will be part of a very strong and enthusiastic approvals team.
Additional Information
For more information about the position, please contact Dajana Prastalo, Sr. Manager Approvals/Product Safety Officer, phone +46 31-33 70 177.
We follow a process of continuous selection and will close the vacancy as soon as we find the right person, so do not delay in submitting your application.
Welcome with your application no later than 2023-02-19.
About us
Across the globe, we are united by a singular Purpose: We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable.
We invest in our employees to ensure they have the marketplace knowledge, skills, and competencies to bring this Purpose to life while competing and leading in a global economy.
Our training programs focus on end-to-end development, from onboarding through senior leadership.
Our success is measured by the positive impact we make on people, our communities, and the world through our unwavering focus on environmental, social, and regulatory progress. Learn more about us!
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
At Emerson, we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee is valued and respected for their unique experiences and perspectives. We believe a diverse and inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas and diversity of thoughts, that inspires innovation and brings the best solutions to our customers.
This philosophy is fundamental to living our company's values and our responsibility to leave the world in a better place. Learn more about our Culture & Values and about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Emerson.
About Emerson
Emerson is a leading global technology, software and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.
Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs.
Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure.
Every day, our global workforce fulfills our unified Purpose and lives out the Values we hold close as an organization: Integrity, Safety & Quality, Support Our People, Customer Focus, Continuous Improvement, Collaboration, and Innovation.
Our Causes - Planet, Humanity, Champion, Inclusion and Future - shape, define and fuel Emerson's culture while inspiring our innovative spirit and driving our focus.
Whether you're an established professional looking for a career change, an undergraduate student exploring possibilities, or recently received your master's degree, you'll find opportunities with us. Join our team and start your journey today!
