Applications Engineer - Mastercam
2026-02-26
Your Role at a Glance
The Applications Engineer is responsible for application engineering support within the region/country for Mastercam Sweden. This position will support the work of the technical team to answer customer queries, technical questions, and inquiries, providing timely and appropriate Mastercam technical solutions aimed at exceeding customer needs and enhancing the overall Mastercam relationship. The Application Engineer will also provide applications support for Mastercam products; pro-actively interfacing and collaborating with sub-resellers, partners, and customers to solve their manufacturing needs.
• Can be located in Gothenburg, Stockholm or Sandviken areas*
How You'll Drive Success
Customer Support & Technical Assistance
Provide advanced support for current and prospective customers; providing pre-sales support, demonstrations and/or technical information for sales quotations as required.
Manage the customer technical support experience through activation of new orders, ensuring the needs of the customer (cost, timing, quality, key issues/ needs of the customer) are met in a pro-active manner.
Act as a technical liaison between Mastercam Sweden, sub-resellers, sales partners and existing customers; work to ensure prospective and current customers are proactively managed and receive the utmost care when technical questions and issues are presented.
Communicate, both verbally and in writing, with external stakeholders with a focus on improving the Mastercam experience for existing customers.
Proactively support existing customers with on-site visits and applications programming.
Collaborate to resolve NC code issues, working to modify, customize and improve post processors as needed during issue resolution.
Discover, research, and report programming defects and requests, suggest temporary solution(s) until Issues/ problems are resolved with a permanent solution.
Training & Education
Participate in the delivery of Mastercam Sweden solutions customer training; in response to customer inquiries and/ or in alignment with new features/ benefits of Mastercam.
Develop, present and conduct training for prospective and existing customers as needed.
Market & Brand Engagement
Serve as a Mastercam Sweden technical lead, attend trade shows, machine tool dealer events, media events, and/ or technical partner events which serve to enhance the Mastercam name and benefit the overall brand.
Maintain a solid understanding of the Sweden CAD/CAM market, the technology therein, as well as current competition and/ or emerging threats/ opportunities; with a keen focus of the impact of said items on the region/ territory.
Internal Responsibilities & Operational Tasks
Program, run, and maintain machine tools for Mastercam with prospective and existing customers.
Ensure the CRM system is kept updated with accurate customer contact details.
Travel up to 50% of the time.
Perform other duties as assigned.
The Talents We're Seeking
Education & Experience
BS in Manufacturing, Mechanical or Software Engineering required, or equivalent experience providing technical support for customers within the CAD/CAM industry; preferably within a Fortune 500 manufacturer utilizing the CAD/CAM process.
Membership of a professional engineering body preferably with chartered status an advantage.
5-7 years of successful, progressive responsibility within an Applications Engineering position.
Excellent working knowledge of CAD/CAM programming software (Mastercam a distinct advantage).
Solid experience assessing, developing, and delivering technical proposals and solutions designed to address the customer's CAD/CAM challenges.
Required Skills
Possess a general knowledge of all types of CNC manufacturing processes.
Pro-active problem-solver, critical thinker, and self-motivated in the delivery of technical proposals or solutions.
Excellent troubleshooting, problem-solving and risk assessment skills.
Demonstrable ability to work independently, with self-direction and organization, to complete tasks and projects in a pro-active manner.
Proven ability to work under self-direction, coupled with the ability to prioritise, multi-task in the delivery of objectives or agreed upon deliverables.
Proven time management skills with a track record of working in a team environment successfully working with others.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to provide accurate and timely information in a succinct and easy to understand manner to both a technical and non-technical audience.
Client-centric: takes ownership and pride in the customer experience; always professional and pleasant.
The ability to act, to lead, and to foster growth by leveraging company resources in a pro-active manner.
High working proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite (Teams, Word, Excel and PowerPoint).
Clear understanding and working knowledge of industry protocol.
Personable, professional, and positive approach towards developing and maintaining relationships.
Who We Are
At Mastercam, we do not just keep pace with manufacturing-we set the pace. For over 40 years, we have been the name behind the breakthroughs, the partner for those who refuse to settle. When the industry says "too complex," we say, "challenge accepted."
We are more than software. We are a movement of makers, innovators, and problem-solvers driving transformation across the globe.
Backed by a network of 400 Channel Partners and a thriving developer community, Mastercam delivers the tools and expertise to turn ambitious ideas into flawless reality. From aerospace to automotive, medical to education, we empower manufacturers to push boundaries and redefine what is possible.
As part of Intelligent Manufacturing and the Sandvik Group, we are leading the charge in digital transformation. Our team of 350+ professionals is united by a single mission: to help achieve precision, productivity, and performance without compromise.
Innovation. Collaboration. Growth. That is the Mastercam way. Explore more at www.mastercam.com,
connect on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.
The next big challenge is waiting-are you ready to accept?
