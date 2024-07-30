Application Test Expert
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2024-07-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Lund
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Great people make Schneider Electric a great company.
The Digital Buildings Business of Schneider Electric provides Intelligent building management solutions to help customers create a productive and comfortable environment for its occupants, reduce energy consumption and run building operations efficiently.
The position is with the Global Sustain Team. The Global Sustain team is part R&D and is the entry point for complex customer site issues. We are a Level four support team that comes into play when country organization support and the Global Product Support organizations have challenges in finding resolutions to customer site problems. Normally we interact with customers through the Global Product Support, but we also have direct interaction with a set of global VIP customers.
Schneider Electric now has a challenging opportunity for a passionate individual to assume the role of Application Test Expert for our EcoStruxure Building Operation software solution in Lund, Sweden.
The role is to do deep technical problem analysis and depending on your background could also include SW development. The responsibility is to have/gain profound knowledge of Schneider Electric Digital Buildings products and solutions
Wish list of skills and experience.
Bachelor's degree or higher in Engineering or extensive experience servicing, maintaining, commissioning or application design for Building Management Systems
Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills
Strong communication skills; both written and verbal
Experience with intelligent Building Management Systems (BMS) gained by extensive field base work on any manufacture's BMS
Experience with open protocols (BACnet, LON, Modbus, Zigbee, TCP/IP, MQTT) preferred
Knowledge of Windows based PC hardware/software and networking technology is preferred
Knowledge of embedded/Linux systems are preferred, both HW and SW
Who are we looking for?
We seek out and reward people for being straightforward, open, passionate, effective and challenging the status quo. We want our employees to reflect the diversity of the communities in which we operate. We welcome people as they are, creating an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are a real value for the company. We are looking for people with a passion for success - on the job and beyond. Above all, we value engagement, enthusiasm and a willingness to learn about new topics and areas within the realm of Building Management Systems. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532), https://careers-se.icims.com/jobs/71322/application-test-expert/job?mode=view
Mobilvägen 10 (visa karta
)
223 62 LUND Arbetsplats
Schneider Electric Lund Jobbnummer
8817337