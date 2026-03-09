Application Support Engineer| OpenText NNMi| Stockholm
2026-03-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role -Support Engineer-OpenText NNMi
Technology - OpenText NNMi, Shell/Python Scripting
Location - Sweden
Business Unit - ENGNE
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Required
• Experience with OpenText NNMi (topology discovery, fault/performance monitoring, correlation, RCA).
• Hands on with OpenText Network Automation (NA) for NCCM, compliance, rollback.
• Good understanding of SNMP and SSH for device monitoring/automation.
• Basic Linux/Windows administration.
• Ability to handle alerts, incidents, and NOC operations.
• Familiarity with ITIL/ITSM (Incident/Problem/Change).
• Ready for 24×7 operations with rotational shifts/on call.
• Scripting (Shell/Python) for automation and reporting.
• Hands on L2/L3 operations, troubleshooting, and RCA.
Preferred
• Basic network knowledge (routing/switching, multi vendor devices).
• Experience with dashboard/log tools (ELK/Grafana/Splunk).
• Runbook/SOP creation and noise reduction in alerts.
• API based automation or integration with monitoring systems.
Staff
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• High analytical skills
• A high degree of initiative and flexibility
• High customer orientation
• High quality awareness
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 50+ countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
