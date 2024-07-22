Application Manager Java to Crosskey
2024-07-22
Are you an experienced Java developer or application specialist ready to take the next step in your career? Crosskey is looking for an Application Manager to join our Credits Core Banking team, a group of skilled experts with a strong team spirit. This role offers a fantastic opportunity for professional growth through the use of modern technologies and the chance to contribute your own ideas to drive development within the company. If this sounds intriguing, read on and apply today!
Company Overview:
We are at an exciting juncture, expanding our credit origination operations in Finland and launching new products for the Finnish market. We are creating innovative solutions with no legacy systems, focusing on a new team structure and agile methodologies. Join us in a friendly and supportive work environment across our four locations, with central offices and ergonomic work equipment. Enjoy a hybrid working situation, with a minimum of two days per week in the office.
Position Summary:
As a Senior Java Application Manager/Developer, you will play a critical role in shaping, upgrading, and maintaining our applications. You will ensure the seamless functioning of these applications, support project operations, and guide technical improvements. This position requires strong analytical skills, advanced Java programming expertise, and the ability to mentor junior developers. We are looking for someone who is solution-oriented, has a positive outlook, strong communication skills (both internally and with customers), is open-minded, and ready to help wherever needed. You should be a team player with the ability to delegate and follow up on tasks.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyse, Specify, and Document New Functionality: Assess customer needs and technical aspects, develop detailed technical requirements, and document them accordingly.
Technical Leadership and Mentorship: Conduct code reviews, provide technical guidance, and mentor junior developers to maintain high code quality and promote best practices.
System Maintenance: Perform regular maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and ensure the reliability and performance of applications.
Documentation and Requirements Tracking: Regularly update system documentation and track system requirements.
Stakeholder Consultation: Collaborate with clients, engineers, security specialists, and other stakeholders to gather requirements and provide technical guidance.
Continuous Improvement: Implement small daily changes to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and proactively resolve issues.
Required Competencies and Experience:
System Design and Impact Assessment, with strong analytical abilities in system design and a deep understanding of software engineering principles.
Expertise in Java programming with full-stack experience (Java, Spring Boot, Angular).
Ability to coach and mentor other team members, enhancing their skills and performance.
University degree in Software Development or a related field, or equivalent.
5-8 years' experience in Java development, particularly in banking technology. Extensive experience in software design, development, and system administration.
Fluency in English. Swedish and Finnish are advantageous.
Preferred Technical Experience:
Familiarity with Spring Boot, Gradle, Oracle/SQL, JUnit, automated testing, Jenkins/continuous integration, security protocols, web services (SOAP/REST), AWS cloud, Linux/Bash, Splunk/EKS stack, and OP5/cloud/elastic cloud.
Competence in RESTful API design and with JBoss and AWS Fargate.
Knowledge of banking systems, specifically credit and loan systems, is advantageous but not required.
Experience in agile workflows and methodologies.
Why Join Us?
Work in a friendly and supportive environment during an exciting time of development, contributing to the launch of a new banking product for the Finnish market. Enjoy flexible work locations and hybrid working options, and actively engage in team, department, and company-level events. Perks including a lunch benefit, training/cultural benefit, and you will receive six weeks of vacation.
To Apply:
If this sounds interesting, please apply with your CV and a short introduction about yourself. Please note that a security clearance will be conducted for the selected candidate. For further information, please contact our recruiter Emma at emma.hjorth@barona.se
. Apply today as the position may be filled before the application deadline.
About Crosskey:
Founded in 2004, Crosskey combines extensive IT knowledge with flexibility, commitment, and a personal touch. We make it easier to create new income from financial services, enabling you to get to market faster with the right offer. Our expertise covers everything from traditional banking to eBanking, card and mobile payments, capital markets, and Open Banking. We have offices in Mariehamn, Stockholm, Helsinki, and Turku. Our customers span the Nordic region and include the Bank of Åland, S-Pankki, DNB, and Marginalen Bank. We look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Barona Professionals AB
(org.nr 556998-2167), https://www.crosskey.fi/ Arbetsplats
Crosskeys AB Kontakt
Emma Hjorth emma.hjorth@barona.se Jobbnummer
8808549