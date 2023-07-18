Application Expert to H&M Group
Company Description
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech - The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of retail by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
Would you like to work in an internationally agile driven environment on solutions used in various parts of the world? Do you consider yourself a proactive, self-driven colleague who can take full ownership of the initiative working both independently and as part of a group?
Job Description
About our products - Confirm&Help - Contact Us:
We are part of the value stream Confirm Help within the Post Purchase Unit. The product team is developing a world-class AI-powered conversational experience and building solutions to support customers on their chosen channels and social media platforms. As consumers and technology come closer together, we have an exciting future ahead of us, and new consumer behaviour keeps evolving. The team designs and develops chatbots on our websites using conversational AI. We also ensure our customers can contact us by phone, email, chat and social media with their questions and comments. We provide the solutions to make it possible to monitor and moderate all our contact channels and social media accounts within H&M Group and route the cases to the right support team.
Job Description
To shape the future of customer care experience, specifically in social media care, we are looking for a passionate Application Specialist with experience working with system configurations and support. You will be part of a product team in customer care, creating value within Confirm&Help. We design and develop customer-facing chatbots on our websites and care solutions for our customer contact channels, including social media. We constantly need to explore new possibilities within these areas. There is a great possibility to have an impact on the technical solution and the effects they will bring.
We are on a journey together, which means there is no clear path. Therefore, you will play an important role in setting the foundation and creating our future in conversational AI and Contact platforms for all our fantastic brands. We believe you are dynamic, collaborative, and curious!
Qualifications
You will work alongside a Product Manager, Business expert and other Software Engineers in an agile team, responsible for improving and maintaining solutions that fulfil our customer care experience.
Furthermore, you will:
Work with contact platforms and social media care tools that monitor and respond to customer questions.
Work with professional software engineering practices & best practices for the entire software development life cycle.
Monitor and troubleshoot incidents and answer end-user questions.
Implement configurations to improve and expand our solutions.
Work with Tests and documentation.
Translate product strategy and requirements into suitable, maintainable, and scalable solution designs.
Collaborate closely with product manager and other cross-functional teams, share best practices, and discuss and motivate design solutions.
As an application specialist at H&M Group, you will embark on a journey that will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail, and learn. You are an important player in this transformation and are communicative, flexible, and stress resistant. You have previous experience working in large companies with many stakeholders and have worked with distributed teams.
We also believe that you:
Have a bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field.
2+ years of experience as an application expert, designing customer service solutions, analysing the requirements, and testing.
Preferably have exposure to customer care solutions, specifically with social media or other channel interactions. Any experience in customer intent-driven care is considered as advantageous.
Experience working with any SAAS platform, configuring, troubleshooting, and supporting end users.
Knowledge of working with REST APIs
Have a demonstrated history of working according to agile practices with knowledge of Scrum & SAFE. Previous experience as a scrum master or professional scrum master certification is preferable.
"You build it, and you run it" mindset.
Have experience working with Jira, ServiceNow etc.
Nice to have
Experience working with Sprinklr
Understanding of Azure cloud platform
Knowledge of the retail industry
Additional Information
What we can offer:
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
This is a full-time position with a placement in Stockholm. Closing date for this recruitment is 19th of September, we do however encourage candidates to send in their applications as soon as possible as we will conduct interviews continuously.
If you have any questions about the position, please reach out to the responsible hiring Talent Acquisition Partner, Marta Wieczorek, Marta.wieczorek@hm.com
