Application Expert/Data Engineer (Anaplan)
2024-11-26
Job Description
Build and maintain Anaplan solutions for business needs, including data. modelling, requirement analysis, building models, testing the outcomes as well as handling incidents in ongoing planning processes.
Ensure every build meets the highest standards always with quality assured data.
Collaborate with a wider team of Product Manager, Solution Architects, Business & Application experts as a part of an agile team.
Working closely with the source and/or target systems for integrating data.
Qualifications
2+ years of experience building financial forecasting solutions (preferably in Anaplan).
Strong technical background in building models and integrations, as well as having the ability to transform business needs into a working solution.
Experience in the finance/controlling area and familiar with terms as Cost Centers and Profit & Loss reporting.
Experience of building strategies for integrating data into the models.
Experience of working in an agile way, with the confidence to continuously look for and suggest improvements.
Show pride in solid documentation as well as building well-designed solutions.
Be self-driven and well organized, with the ability to communicate in a clear and supportive way.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page. If you have any questions about the role, please contact responsible recruiter Taskeen Zahra at taskeen.zahra@hm.com
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
