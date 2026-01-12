Application Expert - Supply Chain Integrations and Testing
2026-01-12
Job Description
We at H&M is looking for an Application Expert within our team External Sales Fulfilment Adapter. In this role, you will act as a critical link between business stakeholders and technical teams.
You will work close to our product manager and talented fullstack developers to translate business requirements into technical specifications, support data transformation projects, and ensure quality through testing and validation. This role combines business process understanding, integration knowledge, and testing expertise to maintain seamless operations between external partners and internal systems.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Business Analysis & Requirement Translation
Gather, analyse, and document business requirements from external partners and internal stakeholders.
Convert business needs into clear technical specifications and user stories in Jira.
Collaborate with developers to ensure accurate implementation of requirements.
Testing & Quality Assurance
Design and execute business test cases and UAT scenarios.
Support integration testing using frameworks like Robot Framework or Playwright.
Validate data transformation and end-to-end flows across sales, purchase, stock, and invoice processes.
Application Expertise
Understand the landscape of applications and integration points within the External Fulfillment Adapter ecosystem.
Assist in troubleshooting incidents and provide guidance on best practices.
Maintain documentation for configurations, test cases, and workflows.
Stakeholder Communication
Act as a liaison between business teams, external partners, and technical teams.
Ensure alignment of expectations and deliverables through clear communication.
Continuous Improvement
Contribute to process optimisation and automation initiatives.
Share knowledge and best practices within the Community of Practice (CoP).
WHO YOU ARE:
Strong understanding of business processes in fulfillment and logistics.
Ability to translate business requirements into technical specifications.
Experience with integration testing tools (Robot Framework, Playwright).
Leading integration testing process with external partners with clear release plans.
Familiarity with data transformation projects and API-based integrations.
Knowledge of Agile methodologies and tools like Jira.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
6+ years experience in application support, business analysis, or QA roles.
Experience in working with external partners is preferred
Good understanding of the franchise business model is preferred
Additional Information
Please note: As our culture and teamwork are very important to us, four days (80%) per week of in-office presence in our office are required.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm.
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future. Så ansöker du
