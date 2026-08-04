Application Engineer to Transformer Components
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2026-08-04
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
In this role as Application Engineer, you will be part of the Engineering team for on-load tap-changers working on product care and product upgrades. This job will give you the possibilities to use your creativity to solve a wide spectrum of challenges. You will have exciting and varied work in front of you where you will get a broad network internally and externally. You will be part of Insulation and Components – a Transformer Business Unit in Ludvika, Sweden.
Are you interested in working with technically challenging products in an international environment? At Transformer Components in Ludvika, we develop, sell and produce bushings and tap-changers that are key components in the transition to green energy. – Elin Löfås, Engineering Manager, tap-changers
How you'll make an impact
Involvement in activities and projects such as type testing and support to R&D projects.
Technical sales support to marketing and sales regarding demanding applications.
Cooperation with other functions within the company: supply chain management, production, marketing & sales etc.
Maintain good cooperation with external partners, customers and suppliers
Support marketing and sales with training material for customers
Living Hitachi Energy Core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
We are looking for BSc or MSc in electrical engineering, energy systems or similar
Experienced professionals or fresh out of university – we are interested in all kinds of people
You have sound analytical skills and preferably have experience in designing and conducting experiments.
Background from the power industry is a benefit as well as experience in transformers or transformer components.
Experience in mechanical or electrical simulations is a plus.
As a person you have great teamwork capabilities, and you see challenges as an opportunity and take on new tasks with a positive spirit.
You are reliable and responsible; taking ownership, follow up projects tasks when needed and can easily communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
Language skills; English is required, but being able to communicate in Swedish is however a great advantage since you will work together with different departments and other persons of interests.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Recruiting Manager Elin Löfås, elin.lofas@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Sweden, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10020517