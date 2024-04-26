Application engineer network control
We are now looking for the next talent to join our clients team that works with application network control in Västerås! They provide solutions within generation, transmission, distribution and electricity.Our client is a global world leading company within sustainable energy and electrical power contributing to the green transition world wide.
What will you do?
The core solution is called Network Manager, built on a SCADA platform with complex and advanced applications.
You will work with the Generation Management System (GMS) or the Energy Management System (EMS)and you will play a pivotal role in optimizing power generation operations worldwide. Your expertise will ensure safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective power plant operations
The main responsibility of engineers is to deliver solutions to customers. The process involves understanding project requirements, conducting workshops with customers, gathering data, configuring and customizing the solution, performing pre-FAT, inviting the customer for FAT, and finally commissioning, pre-SAT, site acceptance testing, and cut-over. Training for customers is also a part of their responsibilities.
Responsibilities:
Act as an application expert for system deliveries to customers in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
Collaborate with customers' GMS/EMS experts to configure our applications based on customer requirements.
Work closely with customers to develop efficient workflow integrations between SCADA/GMS systems and other IT/OT systems, utilizing state-of-the-art interface and integration technologies.
Create and execute test plans and procedures with customers to ensure contractual requirements are met.
Provide training to customers on operating GMS functions within the system.
Coordinate and efficiently resolve technical problems reported by customers in collaboration with our technical team.
Provide expert support to the proposals and tendering team, ensuring high-quality bids.
Qualifications:
PhD in energy systems, electrical power/electrical engineering
Previous experience in the SCADA/GMS systems business is meritorious..
Solid understanding of Automatic Generation Control (AGC) is meritorious.
Profound understanding of electric power generation.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C or FORTRAN.
Willingness to travel and work at customer locations.
Strong analytical and communication skills, with an eagerness to thrive in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken, to effectively engage with a diverse range of stakeholders.
Who are you?
You have a genuine interest in electrical power and programming.
You are a reliable person that sees your future within this field.
You are willing to travel up to 30% of your working hours.
You are humble, communicative, a teamplayer, and not afraid to ask for help.
If you find the advertisement interesting but don't entirely meet requirements, don't hesitate to submit your application anyway!
We value all applicants and will gladly review your application regardless of your experience and qualifications.
Other information:Location: Västerås.Availability: Start date as soon as possible with an understanding of the notice period.
