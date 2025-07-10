Application Developer - Research Department
2025-07-10
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you wish to make a difference for cancer patients all around the world? RaySearch develops a suite of cancer care software, and we are now looking for a talented Application Developer to our research department.
About the role
RaySearch Laboratories develops several software products focused on cancer care, primarily in radiation therapy. We are now looking for a skilled Application Developer to join our research department and contribute to the development of key functionalities for our latest research projects.
In this role, you will support our experts in physics, image analysis, and optimization by integrating their algorithms and work into our products. You will be one of three C# and WPF specialists serving as a bridge between the research and development departments. Your mission will be to ensure the quality of frontend and application-level work, and to uphold the architecture patterns and development processes used across the organization.
Your main work will be in our treatment planning system, RayStation. The research department collaborates closely with RayStation development scrum teams, UX, DevOps, Machine Learning, and with cancer clinics and machine vendors around the globe.
Your profile
You are motivated by increasing cancer patients' chances of survival and recovery. You take responsibility, communicate clearly, and always strive to write clean, well-structured code that supports long-term development. You enjoy working in a technologically advanced environment alongside other highly skilled developers.
Required qualifications:
• M.Sc or Ph.D in a relevant field.
• 3+ years of experience with C# .Net.
• Experience working on large or advanced systems.
• Experience collaborating with other senior developers in a learning-focused environment.
• English.
Meriting qualifications:
• Experience in MedTech.
• Experience with WPF.
• Swedish language skills.
Our Culture
Culture at RaySeach is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. We do not accept applications by e-mail. Since we are in the middle of summer vacations, a response to your application might be delayed until the middle of August.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08
