App Developer
Nibye AB / Stockholm
2023-06-26
Do you want to be a part of our fight against one of today's greatest social issues? If yes, here is a great opportunity for you! We're looking for an App Developer to join the Nibye team. As an App Developer at Nibye, you will be an essential part of our management team, helping us build and grow the tech department from scratch. We are a small, highly motivated, purpose-driven company, and your contribution will have a direct impact on the product and success of the company.
We believe you like a fast-paced organization with a minimum of hierarchy and overhead. You track down problems and seek out solutions wherever they might be. You love developing new ground-breaking products, and always strive to be the best you can be in your domain. You take ownership of the features you deliver in order to provide the very best experience to the end user.
Qualifications and skills:
Preferably an interest for equality and justice.
3-5 years full-stack development experience.
Excellent skills in Swift, Kotlin, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C# and SQL database.
A strong product development interest.
Hardware knowledge.
You have previously worked with API integrations.
Execution oriented mindset - with the humility, drive, and scrappiness to get it done.
Strong self-management.
Organizational skills.
You have a keen eye for detail, and are passionate about building high-quality mobile applications.
Knowledge about different design patterns that help you write high quality, clean and testable code.
Fluent in English - both written and spoken.
UI/UX skills are a plus.
Responsibilities:
Own and develop Nibye's entire tech solution.
Develop our app, and tie everything together with our next-generation products and features.
Help develop new software products from idea to production.
Project Manager of hardware development processes.
Understand the needs from our customers and translate them into working software.
Ensure that our users' experience is the very best it can be.
Set and pursue yearly, quarterly, and monthly goals.
Help build and grow the tech team.
Become our in-house Nibye tech expert.
Location:
Stockholm-based.
Hybrid.
About Nibye:
Nibye is a tech and safety company, striving towards equality and fearlessness. With the aim to empower all people through safety and security, the company has developed a revolutionary alarm system, and discretely integrated it into a designer watch. So that you can fear less, and be more fearless.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the last application date. Applications can be sent in both in English and Swedish to lisa@nibye.com
Nibye Så ansöker du
E-post: hello@nibye.com
E-post: hello@nibye.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Nibye AB
