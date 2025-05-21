AP & AR Accountant to Gothenburg!
2025-05-21
Are you an experienced finance professional with strong skills in SAP and a solid background in Accounting, AR, and AP? We're looking for someone ready to step into a short-term assignment where your expertise and proactive mindset will make a real impact. If you're fluent in English and ready for your next challenge, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
About the position
Perido is now looking for a AP & AR Accountant for our client, an innovative and modern car brand that offers different types of car leasing/access. You will be working from the office based in Gothenburg.
The role involves netting accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP), including clearing vendor and customer line items. You will be in regular contact with both suppliers and customers, and collaborate closely with the AR, AP, and accounting teams.
Your characteristics
For this short-term assignment, we're looking for someone who can quickly get up to speed and take ownership of their tasks. You should have strong communication skills, a proactive approach, and the ability to solve problems independently. A can-do attitude and the confidence to work efficiently from day one are essential for success in this role.
Are you the one we are looking for? Please send us your application in English as soon as possible!
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient work experience
Senior experience from Accounting, AR and AP
Highly skilled in SAP
Professional-level language skills in English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-08-31. Start asap.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35272 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
