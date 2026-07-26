Supply Chain & Site Operations Manager
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2026-07-26
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Join Veolia and be part of the ecological transformation!
Are you an experienced supply chain and operations leader within manufacturing and ready to take full ownership of site operations while driving efficiency, safety, and continuous improvement? At Veolia, we combine deep industry expertise with global scale, advanced technology, and a clear mission: to drive the ecological transformation.
To further strengthen Veolia's team working with Hydrotech's market-leading solutions for water treatment, we are now looking for a Supply Chain & Site Operations Manager.
About the role
At Veolia, you become part of something bigger than just a job – you become part of a global network driving ecological transformation and making a meaningful impact on society and the environment.
At our site in Vellinge, we produce world-leading filters for water treatment, and we have delivered more than 12,000 filters across the globe. Today, we are approximately 65 colleagues outside Malmö, where both administrative functions and workshop operations are based.
Leadership, structure, and continuous improvement are at the heart of this role.
As Supply Chain & Site Operations Manager, you will hold a key leadership position with full responsibility for supply chain, warehouse, and workshop operations at our site. You will lead a team of approximately 25 blue-collar employees through managers, covering welding and assembly operations as well as warehouse activities.
You will operate in a matrix organization, collaborating cross-functionally with production, logistics, quality, maintenance and central procurement at European level. This is a hands-on and visible leadership role where you will drive operational excellence, build strong teams, and ensure efficient end-to-end flow from inbound materials to finished products.
Your responsibilities include:
Overseeing workshop and warehouse operations, including welding, assembly, and material handling, ensuring high standards in safety, quality, and productivity
Leading and developing your team through managers, fostering a culture of accountability, engagement, and continuous improvement
Driving health and safety initiatives and ensuring compliance with Swedish regulations and internal standards
Leading lean and continuous improvement initiatives using tools such as 5S, VSM, and Kaizen to reduce waste and improve lead times
Managing logistics flows and coordinating closely with European procurement and internal stakeholders
Ensuring effective use of ERP/MRP systems and high data accuracy to support planning and decision-making
Driving digitalization initiatives to enhance operational visibility, efficiency, and performance
Leading change management and key operational projects, including production transfers, reorganizations, and insourcing activities
Monitoring and improving key performance indicators such as on-time delivery, inventory turnover, lead time, and cost efficiency
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a structured and resilient leader with a strong background in supply chain and manufacturing operations. You combine analytical thinking with a pragmatic, hands-on approach and thrive in a dynamic environment where you can make a real impact.
You are comfortable in a workshop environment, and you understand the culture and dynamics that come with leading skilled blue collar workers. You know that the best results come from genuine engagement, clear communication and being present as a leader.
We believe you have:
A degree in Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent experience
At least 5–7 years of experience in supply chain and/or operations management within manufacturing, preferably in metal or mechanical environments
Solid understanding of workshop operations such as cutting, welding, and assembly
Proven leadership experience, including leading blue-collar teams in a production environment
Experience working in matrix organizations and managing cross-functional collaboration
Strong knowledge of ERP/MRP systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle, or Microsoft Dynamics)
Experience driving lean initiatives and continuous improvement
Documented experience in change management, such as reorganizations, site transfers, or operational transformations
Solid understanding of Swedish labour law and industrial relations (essential)
Fluent Swedish and English, both written and spoken (essential)
A valid driving license (B)
Veolia – Driving Ecological Transformation
Veolia is a global leader in environmental services, operating on all five continents with nearly 218,000 employees. The company specialises in water, energy and waste management, and develops and implements innovative solutions for decarbonisation, pollution remediation and resource recovery – supporting communities and industries in their ecological transformation.
Within Water Tech, a dedicated team of experienced professionals works to address the world's most complex challenges related to water scarcity, water quality, productivity and energy.
Together, we strive towards a shared goal: to create a more sustainable future.
At Veolia, diverse perspectives are encouraged and valued. Joining us means you will be part of a network that makes a real difference – for society and for the environment.
Application
Submit your application in english via the link in the advertisement. Selection is ongoing.
All applications are handled confidentially and in accordance with GDPR. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Consultant Lisa Alsterberg.
Location: Skåne, Sweden
Reports to: Supply Chain Coordinator Europe
Position: Full-time, permanent
Employer: Veolia Water Technologies AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248)
Mejselgatan 6 (visa karta
)
235 32 VELLINGE Arbetsplats
Veolia Kontakt
Lisa Alsterberg lisa.alsterberg@roirekrytering.se 0733941505 Jobbnummer
10011556