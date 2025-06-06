AP/AR Accountant(66744)
Are you looking for a next career move and have experience in AP and AR accounting? If yes, then read it! This might be a great opportunity for you to join a company focused on reshaping renewable energy innovation.
Finance > Finance Operations NCE > Finance Operations North and West, NCE
Kickstart Your Career in Finance at Vestas - Join Us as an Accounts Receivable/Payable accountant.
At Vestas, we don't just offer jobs-we offer careers with purpose. Join our international finance team in Malmö and play a key role in supporting sustainable energy initiatives.
Responsibilities
As part of our collaborative, multinational finance team, you'll
Tackle a variety of tasks across accounts receivable and payable
Collaborate closely with global teams, including our Manila Shared Service Center
Dive into reports and financial processes to boost efficiency
Help advance the stability of our markets by supporting new entries with robust financial frameworks
Oversee audits and guarantee exceptional adherence to both internal and external regulations
Qualifications
A degree in finance or a related field and 2+ years of relevant experience
Solid accounting skills and a process-driven mindset
Experience with SAP ERP and S4H is highly valued
Proficient skills in Microsoft Office tools
Basic VAT knowledge is valuable
Fluency in English, both oral and written
Competencies
Effective organizational skills to keep tasks and priorities in order
Proficient communication skills for seamless teamwork and collaboration
Adeptness at handling varying conditions and ensuring consistent output
Professionalism in stressful circumstances to maintain focus and deliver results
Robust analytical proficiency, a collaborative nature, and a forward-thinking attitude
What we offer
A supportive, international work environment that values teamwork and innovation
Opportunities for professional growth and career advancement
Flexible working hours in a modern Malmö office
A culture that rewards initiative, precision, and integrity
The chance to be part of a global sustainability movement
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden.
You should expect small travel activity, approximately once-twice per year. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 5th of July, 2025. Your CV and cover letter should be in English.
