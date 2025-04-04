Antenna Design Engineer to Gapwaves AB
About the company
Gapwaves originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011 by Professor Per Simon Kildal. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mmWave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology we help pioneers within radar antenna and telecom industry to create highly efficient mmWave antenna systems that contribute to re-defining everyday life. Today, Gapwaves' customers include some of the world's most innovative and successful tech and automotive companies, spread around the globe.
Job Description
We are looking for exceptional Antenna Design Engineers to join our product development team, both junior and senior profiles are encouraged to apply.
As an Antenna Engineer at Gapwaves, you will play a vital role in developing next-generation antenna solutions for mmWave applications. Working within a dynamic team specialists, you will take part in end-to-end development-from product specification to design, verification, and final delivery. Your expertise will directly impact projects for some of the most innovative tech and automotive companies globally.
This role is ideal for individuals who are passionate about pushing technical boundaries and contributing to pioneering research. If you have a strong technical background and a drive for excellence, we'd love to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities
Design and develop high-performance antennas with a focus on robustness and quality.
Conduct specification analysis and define antenna requirements.
Perform verification, testing, and troubleshooting of engineering samples.
Collaborate closely with suppliers and customers as a key technical interface.
Support RF design, fault-finding, and quality assurance activities.
Drive technical excellence and mentor junior engineers (for senior profiles).
Your profile
We're looking for an engineer who thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. You take ownership of your work, collaborate effectively, and enjoy solving complex technical challenges.
Required Qualifications
M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Strong foundation in electromagnetic theory, RF components, and antenna technology.
Exceptional interest and drive in leading development and technical excellence
Proficiency in English and basic computer programming
Meriting Qualifications
Experience with components and antennas in waveguide technology, ideally Gapwaveguide
Hands on experience with mmWave antennas, RF components and equipment
Familiarity with radar and telecommunication applications
Ph.D. or 5+ years of relevant experience in antenna design. (For Senior position)
Hands-on experience in antenna modeling, design, and validation. (For Senior position)
Application procedure
The position starts as a consultancy assignment through Skill. For the right person, there are good opportunities for direct employment at Gapwaves after the consultancy period.
The recruitment selection will be handled continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We encourage you to send your application as soon as possible.
For any questions or concerns, don't hesitate to contact the recruiter, Ben Saeang, at ben.saeang@skill.se
or +46 31 380 33 24.
