Android Platform Developer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
About us
Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides Volvo Group Trucks and Business Area's with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. With Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We work to make our customers successful.
The Role
As android platform developer within the Entertainment and connected services (EACS) Software team you will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology in an exciting and global environment. We team up with Google and other big players to deliver world-class android applications and services to support the Volvo Groups vision to be the most desired and successful transport solution and infrastructure provider in the world.
We do not expect hands-on experience as the role if for someone directly from school, only a doer attitude is a must have to succeed in this role. Our Android teams have an area of responsibility where you will design and build new features and applications ensuring performance, quality and productivity for our customers across our brands. Our teams are responsible for the entire SW life cycle so you will also be part of securing the deliveries in production. The team you will join has a highest impact on the department as you will develop the next generation of our platform where our Android applications will run.
Major tasks and responsibilities:
Learn on how we do business.
Development of a high quality, scalable and maintainable platform in the hardware abstraction layer using agreed design patterns and architecture.
Design high performing platform capabilities that are versatile and are easy to maintain.
Develop and run required tests for the software you develop including V1, V2 and V3.
Development of features and stories in collaboration with the team, agile product owners and architecture team.
Perform code reviews according to EACS code review guidelines.
Make your team and EACS successful and active knowledge sharing within own team as well as cross-functional teams.
Seek knowledge in new technologies, frameworks and behavior skills.
Who are you?
We are looking for passionate platform developers with proven experience in software development. You will fit well if you are a sociable, trustful and committed person who can explain complex technical aspects verbally and in documentation. You can drive change, are passionate for innovation and new technologies. Additionally, it is expected that you have a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for your team.
Requirements & Qualifications:
Master of science in computer science, Software Engineering, Electronics or equivalent.
Good knowledge in C++, C, Java/Kotlin
Knowledge in working in a software development environment using tools such as Gerrit, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory etc.
Knowledge of using techniques for quality assuring software such as unit testing and automated integration testing
What we can offer
We welcome you to our open culture. We promise you a lot of opportunities to grow and learn. We're a great team with competent and easy-to-talk to colleagues. If you have a passion for developing a platform for android applications and services - this is your place!
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Last application date: June 10th, 2025. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10
E-post: elif.saglik@volvo.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Android Platform Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
9367663