Android Frontend Developer to Deedster
2024-12-13
Deedster is a scale-up company that develops meaningful digital solutions used by people worldwide to measure, explain and reduce climate change. They are now looking for a frontend developer to take over the responsibility for their Android app, used by 100k users. You will work closely with the product team, continuously driving the development of new features such as automated mobility tracking. This is your chance to shape the frontend of the app and contribute to the company's continued success.
Your future tasks:
As a frontend developer at Deedster, you will:
Further develop and maintain the Android app in Kotlin.
Work together with our iOS developer on shared functionalities in Kotlin Multiplatform.
Build and improve user-friendly and visually appealing interfaces.
Ensure the app runs smoothly for various user groups, lead test sessions and automate testing as much as reasonable.
Take full ownership of the Android app's frontend development and work closely with your iOS counterpart and our UX designer.
Collaborate with product owners and the development team to ensure efficient implementation of new features.
Be part of a diverse and dynamic team with high autonomy and responsibility.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a frontend developer with at least 3 years of experience in developing apps in Kotlin for Android. You have a strong portfolio demonstrating your past projects, focusing on creating well-designed apps. Experience with web applications or frontend development on other platforms is a plus but not required.
We highly value personal traits like being self-motivated and driven, as Deedster has a flat organizational structure where self-leadership is key. You are not afraid to take initiative, contribute ideas, and drive development forward in very good synergy with your colleagues.
Other information:
Start: According to agreement.
Location: Stockholm, Hötorget.
Work scheme: Hybrid remote
Scope: Full-time.
Employment type: Permanent employment with an initial probationary period.
About Deedster:
The world needs more climate action. That's why Deedster made it their mission to inspire people to act for the climate every day!
Realizing the severity of the situation, they are accelerating true climate action at a scale for their customers and employees by building meaningful digital products reaching hundreds of global companies and banks as well as hundreds of thousands of users.
The Stockholm office has 16 passionate employees, with an equal gender balance, working in an international environment where the product team emphasizes creativity and autonomy.
About Wrknest:
