Android Developer, Infotainment

Together Tech innovates with digital solutions, encouraging a dynamic workplace for engineers to push technological boundaries toward a sustainable future. Join the mobility team as a Android Developer and use your experience to shape future of vehicles.
We are currently seeking skilled Android developers who excel in app architecture and platform development. Join us in exciting projects within the automotive industry, focusing on next generation infotainment systems. You will be responsible for developing advanced applications for the Android platform in an agile working environment. Your role involves:
Designing, developing, optimize and maintaining Android applications
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and implement new features
Writing code that is testable and creating unit tests
Addressing bugs and enhancing application performance
Your technical bakgrund
• Master's/Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related area
• +5 years of work experience as an android developer with experience in Kotlin and Java.
• Deep understanding of essential Android design patterns
• Demonstrated proficiency in AOSP, C/C++, with a strong command of Git/Jenkins tools
• Great communication skills with good spoken and written English. Proficiency in Swedish is meritorious
Your personal characteristics
Being a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of working and your capability to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues, while keeping track of the target picture. You stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies and are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainability
We provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
