Android Developer Gothenburg
Together Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2022-12-22
We are working with some exciting projects within the Automotive and Medtech industries and as an Android Developer you will design and build advanced applications for the android platform. This entails
• Design, develop and maintain Android applications
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design and release new features
• Write testable code and unit tests
• Work on bug fixing and improving application performance
Having a team-oriented approach and an agile mindset is highly desirable, and the following is required:
• Master's/Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related area
• +5 years of work experience as an android developer with experience in Kotlin and Java
• Thorough understanding of commonly used Android design patterns
• AOSP experience
• Great communication skills with good spoken and written English. Swedish is highly meritorious.
Together Tech for sustainability
As a consultant at Together Tech, you will get the chance to be part of a tech company with a clear vision at heart. Our journey started back in the eighties, and will continue with an even stronger focus on improving the world through Better Tech!
We leverage technology for impact and deliver on our core values through passion for people, technology and innovation. In close collaboration with our clients we undertake assignments from concept to final product as well as on-site assignments.
Together Tech prioritizes the consultant's development and well-being - and that's important for me."
We get to work on really interesting projects that have the positive impact on people's lives."
Welcome to our world of consulting!
For questions, please contact
Håkan Rolin (mailto:hakan.rolin@togethertech.com
), +46 709 727 160
Together Tech
Håkan Rolin hakan.rolin@togethertech.com 031-589721
7286934