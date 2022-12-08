Android Developer - Embedded Software
2022-12-08
Sigma Connectivity is continuing to grow and expanding our team to support a variety of cutting-edge projects for mobile, home audio and smart connected devices currently under development. Ideal candidates should have expertise working on embedded products for mobile applications and connectivity.
The role
As an Android developer working with our hardware consumer products team, you'll collaborate cross-functionally with our EE, FW, Middleware, HAL and application layer teams. This role will include designing and implementing low-level embedded software for a variety of exciting new products.
To be considered, you should have solid skills developing with C, C++, Java and/or Kotlin, ideally with experience doing prototyping, scope definition, contributing to architectural designs, developing new software and interacting with customers. If you're a driven and open-minded developer with a passion for making great products, we would love to hear from you!
Responsibilites
Design and develop Embedded systems / IoT products
Develop controller firmware, Linux applications and scripts
Work with subsystems for Camera, Audio, and Display, etc.
Debug issues and find root-causes of any problems
Understand various integration testing scenarios and derive test strategy and test setup
Work with customers on requirements
Coordinate with teams across multiple locations
Requirements
Basic qualifications
B.S or M.S. in Computer Science or equivalent experience.
3+ years of industry experience working on embedded products
Advanced skills in one or more of: embedded C, C++, Java, Kotlin
Experience with microcontroller firmware, RTOS, Android HAL
Understanding of protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Experience working with subsystems in the Android Framework
Experience working with battery operated devices
Experience working with micro controllers and processors
Embedded product functional and integration testing
Any scripting language like python
Experience with development tools, such as Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Coverity
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication skills in English
Soft skills we're looking for
Open-minded, cooperative and interested in the world around you
Willing to learn new technologies, take on new responsibilities, and adapt.
Able to energize yourself and the people around you
A team player
Comfortable with customer contact
Desire to make the world a better place
Preferred additional skills and experience (really nice to have):
Experience with Android security features
Electronics knowledge
Experience developing consumer products
Knowledge of real-time embedded firmware for IoT applications
Creative debugging skills using multiple sources and techniques
Good documentation and writing skills
About us
Sigma Connectivity is a world-class technology and design house. We partner with leading consumer and technology brands to turn their visions into reality. Our in-house and external consulting teams provide the expertise to translate our customers' ideas into advanced connected products and solutions
Our Connectivity culture is all about sharing our knowledge and experience to deliver tomorrow's products and solutions today. We strive to foster an engaging and supportive work environment where all people are valued as individuals, working together creatively as a team and challenging ourselves to grow. Today, we have over 600 dedicated colleagues around the world. Our differences are embraced and valued as a competitive advantage that allows us to respond to new needs with innovative high quality results.
Join our team and you will never work alone again!
We offer:
A diverse international work environment
Opportunities to develop cutting-edge technology for leading brands all over the world
Extensive hardware and software expertise, with all of the facilities and tools to build and test new products and solutions from end-to-end
The opportunity to work on a variety of projects, promoting individual development
Occasional opportunities to work on-site or embedded with customer teams
The Sigma Connectivity company culture.
Being part of a wonderful and highly engaged team where you will never work alone.
Interested?
We encourage you to apply. If you're interested in learning more about this job, please contact Ben Gregg at ben.gregg@sigmaconnectivity.com Ersättning
