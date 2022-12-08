Android Developer - Embedded Software

Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB / Datajobb / Lund
2022-12-08


Sigma Connectivity is continuing to grow and expanding our team to support a variety of cutting-edge projects for mobile, home audio and smart connected devices currently under development. Ideal candidates should have expertise working on embedded products for mobile applications and connectivity.



The role

As an Android developer working with our hardware consumer products team, you'll collaborate cross-functionally with our EE, FW, Middleware, HAL and application layer teams. This role will include designing and implementing low-level embedded software for a variety of exciting new products.



To be considered, you should have solid skills developing with C, C++, Java and/or Kotlin, ideally with experience doing prototyping, scope definition, contributing to architectural designs, developing new software and interacting with customers. If you're a driven and open-minded developer with a passion for making great products, we would love to hear from you!



Responsibilites

Design and develop Embedded systems / IoT products

Develop controller firmware, Linux applications and scripts

Work with subsystems for Camera, Audio, and Display, etc.

Debug issues and find root-causes of any problems

Understand various integration testing scenarios and derive test strategy and test setup

Work with customers on requirements

Coordinate with teams across multiple locations



Requirements

Basic qualifications

B.S or M.S. in Computer Science or equivalent experience.

3+ years of industry experience working on embedded products

Advanced skills in one or more of: embedded C, C++, Java, Kotlin

Experience with microcontroller firmware, RTOS, Android HAL

Understanding of protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Experience working with subsystems in the Android Framework

Experience working with battery operated devices

Experience working with micro controllers and processors

Embedded product functional and integration testing

Any scripting language like python

Experience with development tools, such as Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Coverity

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills in English



Soft skills we're looking for

Open-minded, cooperative and interested in the world around you

Willing to learn new technologies, take on new responsibilities, and adapt.

Able to energize yourself and the people around you

A team player

Comfortable with customer contact

Desire to make the world a better place



Preferred additional skills and experience (really nice to have):

Experience with Android security features

Electronics knowledge

Experience developing consumer products

Knowledge of real-time embedded firmware for IoT applications

Creative debugging skills using multiple sources and techniques

Good documentation and writing skills



About us

Sigma Connectivity is a world-class technology and design house. We partner with leading consumer and technology brands to turn their visions into reality. Our in-house and external consulting teams provide the expertise to translate our customers' ideas into advanced connected products and solutions



Our Connectivity culture is all about sharing our knowledge and experience to deliver tomorrow's products and solutions today. We strive to foster an engaging and supportive work environment where all people are valued as individuals, working together creatively as a team and challenging ourselves to grow. Today, we have over 600 dedicated colleagues around the world. Our differences are embraced and valued as a competitive advantage that allows us to respond to new needs with innovative high quality results.



Join our team and you will never work alone again!



We offer:

A diverse international work environment

Opportunities to develop cutting-edge technology for leading brands all over the world

Extensive hardware and software expertise, with all of the facilities and tools to build and test new products and solutions from end-to-end

The opportunity to work on a variety of projects, promoting individual development

Occasional opportunities to work on-site or embedded with customer teams

The Sigma Connectivity company culture.

Being part of a wonderful and highly engaged team where you will never work alone.



Interested?

We encourage you to apply. If you're interested in learning more about this job, please contact Ben Gregg at ben.gregg@sigmaconnectivity.com

