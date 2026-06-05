Data & AI Business Developer
Lendo AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lendo AB i Stockholm
Data & AI Business Developer
We are expanding our Data & AI Business Development team. We've already seen the massive impact data & AI can have on our business, and we now need someone who can make sure the foundation is solid and who can help create both agentic and other data products that turn that foundation into everyday leverage for the company.
We are looking for someone who is motivated by tangible business outcomes and enjoys getting close to the data itself. You will play a key role in improving our core data product, working hand in hand with our data/analytics engineers, analysts and other people across the organisation to make sure our data is robust, high-quality, and ready to power both human analysis and AI applications.
What you will do
Drive the improvement of our core data product and help ensure our data is structured, clean, and fully ready for AI.
Work closely with engineering, data teams and people across Lendo Group to identify where our data needs to improve and make sure useful, reliable data is accessible in Snowflake.
Define the "Why" behind our initiatives. You'll use data and SQL to validate ideas so we prioritise the projects with the highest potential impact.
Help design and build agentic products on top of our data, from automated insights to self-service analytics that let the business get answers without waiting on the data team.
Drive initiatives end to end, from prototype to rollout to measuring real adoption and impact.
Act as the link & translator between our Data & Machine Learning team, Product & Tech teams and our Business units, ensuring alignment and efficient execution.
Bring insights from your work into our long-term data strategy for Lendo Group.
Who you are
4+ years in commercial, product, or strategy roles where data, AI, or MarTech was central to the work. Comfortable enough with the modern data landscape (BI, experimentation, AI and agentic tooling) to scope opportunities, test feasibility, and build the commercial case.
You have a strong value-driven mindset and the ability to prioritize initiatives based on their potential for business impact. You look beyond the numbers to see the commercial opportunity.
You are proficient in SQL and comfortable with navigating datasets to find the "truth" behind a business problem. Familiarity with Snowflake or similar warehouses is a big plus.
You have a point of view on what good data looks like (structure, naming, documentation, clear definitions) and you care about it being usable by both people and machines.
You are skillful at communicating. You can take a complex technical concept and "make it make sense" to a business person, and vice versa.
You enjoy building networks. You are the person who proactively reaches out to other departments to understand their challenges.
We believe that people do their best work when they are trusted, which is why we offer high autonomy, real ownership and clear accountability. You will help us create even more measurable impact in our business with the help of data & AI, collaborating across all departments of Lendo Group. This is an environment where good ideas are acted upon, giving you a direct role in shaping how we use data & AI to improve our products and services for our customers.
We work in a hybrid setup with 2-3 days per week in the office. You have the freedom to align these days with your team, though being in the office is required when the role necessitates it. You can be based in Stockholm, Oslo, or Copenhagen, with travel to our other Nordic offices required approximately once per month. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7844818-2037739". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lendo AB
(org.nr 556515-1627), https://about.lendo.group
Västra Järnvägsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Lendo Group Jobbnummer
9949444