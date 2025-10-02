Android architect within heavy vehicles
Astek Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-10-02
Are you ready for your next challenge?
We are proud to announce that we have several openings for senior architects for our customer within heavy vehicles. Does below job desciption sounds interesting? We can't wait to read your application!
Job descriptionYou will be part of the Android Infotainment team with creative colleagues and work in close cooperation with the rest of the Infotainment areas but also other groups and sections within Embedded SW and Functions.
As a Senior architect you will be the teams representative in architectural questions towards the rest of the project and you will also help the development teams to find the right path and come up with the best solutions.
We believe that you have following background A M.Sc degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar.
Several years of experience from software development in Java/C++/Kotlin/Python for embedded systems.
Familiar with working Android Automotive (AOSP/GAS).
Familiar with working in a Linux environment and with Continuous Integration mindset and tools such as Git.
Good understanding of the non-functional aspects of Software Development such as maintainability, performance and reliability
Ability to work with both short-term and long-term solutions at the same time. You are familiar with Android Framework, properties and HAL components
Holistic view of the different components in a modern HMI system (e.g. graphics, sound, speech, etc) and you understand the technology stack needed to deliver a modern infotainment and cluster experience.
Passion for working in a collaborative environment with different stakeholders and creating software development roadmaps.
Can break down our strategies and visions to manageable technical short and long-term challenges.
Years of experience in designing modern Android Applications and understand architectural patterns.
If you believe that the above applies to you we are very interested in meeting you!
Other information These positions are a work package against the heavy vecihles industry, and you will be located in one of Astek Swedens offices in either Gothenburg or Stockholm. Kindly note that frequently travel to Stockholm is requested by the customer.
About Astek Sweden
Astek is driven by curiosity and a passion for what technology can make possible. That spirit fuels everything we do, our commitment to innovation and product development, the long-term customer partnerships we build, and the value we create in every assignment, every day. We were founded in 1991, are part of the global Astek Group, and today collaborate with leading industrial players from our offices in Mölndal, Stockholm, and Linköping with over 160 colleagues in Sweden. We're also Great Place to Work certified and committed to being 100% climate neutral.
What We Offer
An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity meet.
Opportunities to collaborate with leading industry players on challenging projects (mechanical design, project management, electronics, and software).
Professional development and clear growth paths, with external training aligned to your development plan.
A supportive, fun, and inclusive culture where your ideas are valued and teams win together.
Great benefits, including a 5,000 SEK annual wellness allowance.
We encourage engineers from all backgrounds, genders, and life situations to apply.
Want to Be Part of Our Team?
We warmly welcome your application! Recruitment is ongoing, don't hesitate to apply. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
HR Manager Jessika Warvne jessika.warvne@astek.net
0735-629279
Business Manager Josefine Cassel josefine.cassel@astek.net
0738-26 79 61 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astek Sweden AB
(org.nr 556227-4000), https://astek-se.net Arbetsplats
Astek Sweden AB Kontakt
Jessika Warvne jessika.warvne@astek.net Jobbnummer
9537420